Everything Ozzy Trapilo Said At The NFL Combine

Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall were part of the final two groups to close out the NFL Combine on Sunday.

Trapilo came in at 6'8," 316lbs. officially with arms at 33 inches and he even got a comparison to Rob Havenstein from the NFL Network crew. Being compared to a guy who has played 141 games and is entering his 10th year is certainly a good omen.

Ozzy was solid during the on-field drills (you can check out all of the updates from yesterday in the thread on the board) and has one more chance to impress at Pro Day on the 24th.

The Patriots' need for tackle help makes the idea of stealing Trapilo somewhere on Day 2 extremely intriguing, but wherever he ends up they'll be getting an ideal football player on and off the field.

Ozzy had his 15 minutes with the media on Friday and once again old friend Andy Backstrom helped out with the video. Here's everything he said down in Indy:

On if he's met with the Patriots

"Yeah. so it's a great opportunity. I've had the chance to meet with every team, throughout this and the (Senior) bowl game. So, yeah I'm sure everyone here has covered every team by now."

On what it would mean to play for the Pats

"Yeah. I mean, in the position we're in, I'm not allowed to to have any biases. My dream is to play in the NFL. So, whoever wants me I'd be more than happy to go."

On getting to this point after seeing what his father did

"It's really cool. This is something I've dreamed of since I was a little boy. So, being able to be here right now, it's been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. Going through it is kind of surreal. It's a really cool experience and I've had a lot of fun."

On being there with Drew Kendall

"Also very cool. Growing up down the street from him, playing together at BC, it feels like we've been along the same journey together throughout the whole thing. We're roommates here. So, again, that just kind of adds to the surreal moment that is the combine."

On how he'd describe the friendship between the two of them

"I mean, we go back super far. We grew up a couple houses down from one another. We played in sixth grade together, so there was a connection that formed really, really young. We went do different high schools so we got distant a little bit and then came back together in college. So, we have a very close relationship. We're good friends outside of football and then obviously, it helps when you play on the same O-line. You kind of know what he's thinking without talking to him."

On playing with Mahogany

"He was an awesome guy. I had the ability to play next to him for a year which was great. He's an incredible player, very high-caliber player. We were good friends too. He's a big personality and he was awesome. I really enjoyed playing next to him...in terms of stories, I don't want to put him on the spot. He's a great dude. Great personality, great player."

On going up against Ezeiruaku every day

"I was super happy to have him on my side, let's just say that. The ability to go against him in practice every day I think really helped both of us. A guy of that caliber on your team first of all fighting for the Eagles...and then you also get to practice against him every day and just sort of sharpen your skills and he gets to sharpen his. We had great battles every day. We made each other better and I'm super grateful to have had him."

On what made Ezeiruaku so tough

"I think his explosiveness. His numbers were good out there, he's always been an explosive guy. He's very intelligent. He has a game plan at all times, especially when you're in practice doing 1-on-1's against him, you're getting a couple reps a day, you're going against him though every snap of team drills, it becomes more mental warfare than anything physical. He succeeded at that very well."

On what helped him be successful after switching sides on the line

"I think the coaches at BC have always been incredible. Every head coach, O-line coach, offensive coordinator, they've all done a great job teaching the techniques they want to be taught and as players, we took well to all the coaches. They did a great job helping me switch seamlessly side to side."

On how Bill O'Brien helped prepare him for the NFL

"He came from the NFL, his program was very similar to the NFL. It became sort of preparation in a way. Having a guy like that as my coach, going through practices the way he structured it, all of that stuff just helped the entire team get a sense of what it's like at the next level."

On the importance of arm length

"I think any tackle will tell you it's more than important. Any time you're trying to keep the guy in front of you away, the better it's going to be. The longer your arms, really, the better. There is an aspect of technique along with it. You can't just have long arms and go out there and dominate. But, I would say it definitely benefits tackles especially."

On one thing people might not know about Ezeirauku

"I guess it's hard to see unless you really know him, how much work he puts in. Kind of like that intelligent side of him. I know people are starting to rely through interviews the way he presents himself, all that. It's definitely evident, but I think as he goes through this process people are going to start to get ton know him as a person. You see he's an incredible athlete on the field the way he plays, what he does in games, but I think the mental side is starting to come out. He's definitely started to get appreciated for it."

On Ezeiruaku working with Marrone

"Yeah, I think it just kind of attests to everything I just said. He's willing to meet with an offensive line coach, just pick his brain about what guys are thinking about him, what O-linemen are thinking here, the sets they use, all that. Having a resource like that and grabbing that opportunity just sort of using it to better his game again just demonstrates how much he wants to do this, how much he's willing to put in to get to the next level."

On if there's a player he models his game after

"I wouldn't say anyone specific. Every guy is going to be unique. There's going to be some similarities to other guys, but in terms of play style I try to just tailor what I can to what fits my body, all of that. I wouldn't say anyone specific."

On how much his dad influenced him and if he thinks about carrying on a legacy

"It's definitely entered my mind. I've definitely had my own journey throughout this, but it's cool to follow along in his footsteps while simultaneously creating my own. So, from BC High to BC and then taking the steps to the NFL, those were all things he was able to do and they were goals I set for myself since I was a kid. So, being able to do it, it's always been in the back of my head and I'm super happy to have it play out the way it did."

On if he's watched old game tape of his dad

"I have...the tape back then is a little grainy. I haven't really studied it I would say. I've seen clips here and there. He was a guard and the game was different back then, different position. But, it's always fun to see stuff like that."

On how helpful Matt Applebaum was

"He's an incredible coach. We were super lucky to have him come back. Nothing against Coach Guge too, he got put in a really tough situation that year, we had five fresh starters on the O-line. Only a couple of us had a few games started here and there. He got put in a tough situation and he did a great job developing the guys. Some of us just needed a year under our belts, snaps under our belts to kind of see this level of football. It wasn't something we were used to in game situations yet, it's hard to mimic that in practice. He did a great job with us. Coach Applebaum, I credit him with a lot of my success. The way he teaches us, the way he connects with all of us. He's not a cookie cutter coach. He's not just going to drill his technique. If something doesn't work for me that works for another guy, he's very flexible. I'm super happy to have him. He's a great coach."

On how going through the 2022 season helped him deal with adversity

"As awful as it was going through it, I think it did benefit us in the end, especially as an offensive line. We hold ourselves to a high standard at BC. There's a tradition of O-line play there. So, having a year like that was something we had to stay as far away from as possible...having a year where we knew we never wanted to feel that again and now we had game snaps and starts, we started to build that relationship playing games together. It was super vital for the success the next year and years to come."

On facing Mizzou's Johnny Walker

"Yeah, that was a long time ago. They had some great D-ends, a lot of talented players. That environment was awesome. I specifically remember it being vey loud. It was an early game, warm weather. That game was a lot of fun. We were able to play against great opponents and put good film out there. It didn't go the way we wanted, but I think the boys played pretty well."

On one thing he needs to improve

"I'm a taller guy, so I'm not always going to have perfect pad level out there. There's going to be times D-ends get their hands in my chest, speed to power, whatever the move might be...I think something I've worked on with Coach Applebaum - he works on it with all the guys, we had a pretty tall O-line so it was beneficial for everyone - is the ability to sort of re-anchor yourself when you get bull-rushed. You're out-leveraged, your hands aren't in a great spot, the ability to kick your feet back, re-fit your hands and sort of lower your hips and raise their center of gravity. Re-anchor yourself, especially in pass protection situations."

On how old he was when he decided to be an O-lineman

"So, when I first started playing in sixth grade I was an O-lineman. When I got to high school, it sort of switched around a bit. I was a leaner guy, so I was playing D-end, tight end...I say tight end, I was a glorified lineman. I was a blocking tight end, but I ran a couple routes in my day. Then, junior year of high school is when I strictly started to play O-line and I'm super happy about it. I knew the day would come."

On why he thinks he's a better O-lineman than D-lineman

"I think I'm very technically focused. I like to use the analogy...in high school, if you're more talented than the other players you're going to dominate, regardless of how hard you work, regardless of how hard much you work on technique. You get to college, that talent gap really, really slims down. Everyone's talented, they wouldn't be there if they weren't. So, where you put in the time off the field in terms of film, technique work, extra work, all that stuff really separates you. Obviously, at the next level which is my dream, that gap closes almost completely. You can have guys less talented just minutely, but that hard work is going to make them the player that they are."

On if he prefers gap scheme or zone scheme

"At BC we did a lot of things, we did a great job of having a wide variety of the plays we ran. I wouldn't say I enjoy one more than the other."

On what Drew is like in a game at center

"We have a very serious tone about us. Very calm, poised, but aggressive with the nature of being an O-lineman. That's the best way to be successful is maintain a good balance of both. He does a great job treading that line, I think all of us do."

On what part of his game translates best to the NFL

"I think technique wise...I'm a very technical player. I take pride in my footwork and being in the right position as much as possible. I think that's something...talent gets you so far. Eventually, technique, your film study, your preparation is going to close any gaps there might be and then put you ahead of your opponent."

On if he enjoys a good run block or a pass set more

"I don't know if I enjoy one more than the other. Winning a rep against a guy 1-on-1 is always going to feel good. There's something about having a run play when you get the guy on his back, that's always a good feeling too, I think any O-lineman would tell you that. But, there's also something to be said for getting a super wide D-end who's trying to run down your face and then you stone him. They both feel really great, so I wouldn't say there's one in particular."

On if there's one particular rep from the season he'd want to show people

"Yeah, there's reps out there. I don't know if one specifically comes to mind, it's on the film. Every game there's a couple of them. Every game there's stuff you want to be able to do again, do over and then every game you're going to have plays you do well."

On who people should be on the lookout for at BC

"There's a lot of guys. We have a lot of talented players coming up. I think Coach O'Brien's going to do great things for the program. In particular, I'll shoutout my guy Logan Taylor. He's an O-lineman. He had a great year last year. He's showing he can play different positions. He's played tackle, he's played guard. He's a very physical guy. He fits the mold of BC offensive linemen. We were super happy to get him up to BC in the transfer portal. He's someone I think is going to take great strides next year. I'm excited to watch him play."