Updates On Eagles At The NFL Combine

I'll be updating this thread throughout the weekend, although now there's not much until Ozzy and Drew get measured and go through drills on Sunday.Ezeiruaku didn't run the 40 but looked quick and athletic in the on-field drills, with Daniel Jeremiah saying he's "in the mix" to be a first rounder.Cam Horsley looked good in the drills as well, with particularly quick feet in the four bag drill. He too skipped the 40. Presumably, both guys will run at BC Pro Day on March 24th.

If you don't feel like watching guys in spandex run 40's and do drills all weekend, that's why I do it. You can follow along here