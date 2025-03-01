Men's Basketball Loses Again As Season Winds Down

Another night, another loss.

The frustrating season for fans continued early into Sunday morning as BC lost to Cal 82-71.

The Eagles dropped to 12-17 and 4-14 in the ACC, two games out of the ACC tournament picture and on the wrong end of several tie breakers with two games remaining. Those games are against 24-win Clemson at home on Wednesday and then a road matchup with Pitt next Saturday.

Donald Hand Jr. led the Eagles as he has all season with 19 points and six rebounds. Luke Toews chipped in 14 points off the bench and Dion Brown had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Cal was led by 21 points and 15 rebounds from Sissoko.

BC trailed 42-31 at the half and remained behind until two Hand Jr. free throws less than five minutes into the second half put the Eagles up 46-45. The back-and-forth continued until an Elijah Strong layup made it 54-53 BC with 10:39 to go.

That's when the wheels fell off.

Cal ended up re-claiming a lead and pushed it to 61-59 with a little over six minutes to go. Two Toews fee throws soon cut it to 61-60. BC then went ice cold while the Golden Bears ran away, eventually pushing the lead to 72-60 with 3:37 remaining.

A Hand Jr. dunk with 1:34 left brought BC within seven at 76-69, but Cal closed it out without much resistance down the stretch.

The Eagles shot 39.&% (25-33) and just 4-14 (28.6%) from three. BC was out-rebounded 40-36, had just six assists as a team, committed 11 turnovers and once again got dominated in the paint, giving up 38 points.

The final game at Conte this season against the Top-15 Tigers is set for a 7:00 p.m. tipoff on Wednesday.