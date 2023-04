Zay Flowers made one more piece of BC history on Thursday night.



Flowers became the first Eagles receiver drafted since 1987 when the Baltimore Ravens took him 22nd overall. Flowers will play alongside Lamar Jackson after the Ravens announced they had finally reached a long term deal with their superstar QB. Baltimore was already fast, now they're even faster.



After setting every offensive record there was to set as a receiver, Flowers joins old Patriot Nelson Agholor, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman in what should be an electric offense.



"That sounds great, that sounds excellent," Flowers said immediately after receiving his purple jersey from Roger Goodell during an NFL Network interview with Melissa Stark. "I'm ready to get to work. Got the fan base out here (in Kansas City), let's go get some wins."



While Zay's story gained more and more traction during the lead up to the draft, it's his work ethic and infectious attitude that Baltimore will love.



"That explosive," Zay said emphatically when asked what he'll add. "Any time I touch the ball I feel like I can score. I can do anything from intermediate, long, short, whatever you need me to do, I'm going to do it."