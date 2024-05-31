It's a big OV weekend at BC with 13 guys getting the red carpet treatment from the Eagles' coaching staff.



One local guy in particular who is already committed is one of those names on that list. 2025 Xaverian DE Micah Amedee will be hanging out in and around Chestnut Hill for the weekend.



On Thursday, I talked to Micah to see what a recruit who is already committed is looking for during an OV. We also talked about Bill O'Brien and the staff's recruiting approach. Here's what he had to say:



On what he hopes to get out of the weekend



"I’m hoping to gain a more inside feel of the school and the program itself and I can’t wait to feel like i’m back at home."



On his interactions with Bill O'Brien



"Coach O’brien is a great guy and he’s a funny one too, I think it will be a great time around him, especially when I enroll. I know I will love the place even more because of him."



On what the recruiting pitch has been like and why he ultimately decided to commit



"With the new staff the idea is to keep a lot of local guys local. I think it’s a great idea. I know the future of the program will be great. BC has also been a school i’ve wanted to go to so I just couldn’t pass up on the opportunity."



On if he knows any of the other guys visiting this weekend



"I don’t know any names of the people taking the OV with me but I hope to have a great time with them."