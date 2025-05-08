WR Recruit Brayden Allen Talks Visit With Lawing

Recently, three-star 2026 wide receiver recruit Brayden Allen posted on social media that he had the chance to sit down with OC Will Lawing for an in-home visit.

The Louisiana native currently has offers from Liberty, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, ODU, Texas Tech and BC.

The in-home meetings are nothing new of course, coaches are everywhere across the country right now trying to find the next guy. But, it got me thinking, what's that like?

Having never been anything near a D1 athlete, I've never had the pleasure of having schools fawn over me for my athletic ability with hundreds of thousands of dollars involved in the conversation. Coaches taking countless hours away from their families to sit down with these recruits and their families to get to know them as human beings is arguably the most commendable part of the profession.

So, with that in mind, I asked Brayden a few questions about the visit and his thoughts on both BC and Lawing so far. No specifics of course, but you continue to get the sense that more and more guys outside of Massachusetts believe in what they're hearing out of Chestnut Hill.

What's it like knowing that NCAA coaches are coming and sitting in your living room wanting you as part of their program?

"It feels really good to know that my hard work is showing and it’s giving me opportunities to sit down with coaches in my own home."

Where is BC on your list currently? Do you feel like you'd be a good fit in this offense?

"BC is definitely in my top three right now. I do feel like I could fit right into their offense and help score some tds."

What appeals to you with BC?

"What appeals to me from BC is the family aspect of it. I see in their practices they compete a lot, but it always stays on the field there is never any fights or anything, just competition."

Lastly, what's the biggest thing you took away from your meeting with Coach Lawing.

"The biggest thing I took away from Coach Lawing was his dedication to the team. His resumé speaks for itself, but the way he coaches up his offense to perfection stands out to me."