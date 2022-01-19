WR Jehlani Galloway Enters Transfer Portal
Another Boston College wide receiver who broke out in 2020 but didn’t have nearly the same production this season is on his way out: Jehlani Galloway.
The news was first reported by ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg. Galloway will be a grad transfer.
The 5-foot-11 slot wideout actually saw the field more this season than he did in 2020. His 65 pass snaps were 17 more than he recorded during his impactful redshirt sophomore campaign. That year, Galloway was efficient. He played 90 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, yet finished with 15 catches, 197 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
“There were times last year when he only played four or five snaps, but those four or five snaps, those were the best snaps anyone had on the field, because he was for his moment,” BC wide receivers coach Joe Dailey said during spring ball.
Dailey continued: “Really, really been impressed with that young man. Love working with that young man. Every single day, he gives me his best, and he leads by example. And to see him score a couple touchdowns and make key, clutch catches in third down situations was phenomenal.”
Eight of Galloway’s 15 receptions, and both of his touchdowns, came in the fourth quarter in 2020. And, of those eight catches, five moved the chains and four went for 15-plus yards.
This season, Galloway reeled in just three passes for 18 yards and no scores. He made two catches against Colgate for eight yards and another versus North Carolina State for 10 yards.
Galloway had a drop against UMass and finished the year with a PFF receiving grade of 48.2, down significantly from his mark of 76.2 the year before. He also lined up in the slot 49.2% of the time this season, as opposed to 54.2% of the time in 2020.
Galloway didn’t register a reception his first two years on the Heights but appeared in eight total games. He redshirted his freshman year, the 2018 season.
Galloway was a standout receiver from Classical High School in Rhode Island. But BC was his only Power Five offer. He also received offers from the likes of Navy, Army, UMass and Fordham.
“He was a guy that didn’t play very much prior to this staff getting here,” Dailey said last spring. “He was a guy that just had a giant question mark on him. What is he really capable of doing? What I was really impressed with concerning Jehlani was, he was constantly pushing himself to get better.”