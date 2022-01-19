WR Jehlani Galloway Enters Transfer Portal

Another Boston College wide receiver who broke out in 2020 but didn’t have nearly the same production this season is on his way out: Jehlani Galloway. The news was first reported by ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg. Galloway will be a grad transfer. The 5-foot-11 slot wideout actually saw the field more this season than he did in 2020. His 65 pass snaps were 17 more than he recorded during his impactful redshirt sophomore campaign. That year, Galloway was efficient. He played 90 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, yet finished with 15 catches, 197 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

“There were times last year when he only played four or five snaps, but those four or five snaps, those were the best snaps anyone had on the field, because he was for his moment,” BC wide receivers coach Joe Dailey said during spring ball. Dailey continued: “Really, really been impressed with that young man. Love working with that young man. Every single day, he gives me his best, and he leads by example. And to see him score a couple touchdowns and make key, clutch catches in third down situations was phenomenal.” Eight of Galloway’s 15 receptions, and both of his touchdowns, came in the fourth quarter in 2020. And, of those eight catches, five moved the chains and four went for 15-plus yards.

