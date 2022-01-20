WR Ethon Williams Puts Name in Transfer Portal

Ethon Williams entered the transfer portal Wednesday. That’s four Boston College wide receivers in the portal this cycle. All of them were recruited by former head coach Steve Addazio.

Williams joins fellow Eagles receivers Jehlani Galloway and CJ Lewis in the portal. Kobay White already transferred to James Madison.

The 5-foot-11 wideout was consistently a standout in spring ball and fall camp, making show-stopping grabs year after year. But after exhibiting some promise as a true freshman, he never carved out a role in BC’s offense.

Williams played just three snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus. And that was after he missed most of the 2020 season with a knee injury (played in just two games with one reception for nine yards in the opener at Duke).

Last April, BC head coach Jeff Hafley spoke fondly of the redshirt sophomore wide receiver.

“It’s really good to have Ethon back,” he said. “This morning in the team meeting, I actually showed a clip of him blocking, which—if you guys remember last year when we started talking about him before he got injured—he was one of our more physical, tougher wideouts. And he made a great block yesterday in a very tough position, and, to me, that says more about him than the [toe-tapping] catch he made.”

Hafley continued: “I think he brings another dimension to that room, and I’m excited to see him develop for the rest of the spring and then going further in training camp.”