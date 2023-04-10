If any team knows how important it is to be playing your best lacrosse heading into May, it's this one.



BC won its fourth straight game this weekend with a thrilling 12-11 comeback over eighth-ranked Notre Dame in the latest installment of The Holy War down in South Bend. The Eagles (10-3) have won seven of eight and are sitting at No. 7 in the country behind Syracuse, Northwestern, Denver, James Madison, North Carolina and Stony Brook with just three regular season games left.



A short trip over to BU is on tap Tuesday before hosting Virginia Saturday during Spring Fest, which will also be Senior Day and Youth Day at Alumni. A huge matchup in The Dome against the top-ranked Orange looms in the season finale a week from Thursday. That'll serve as a prime ACC tournament tune up, which is set for April 23-30.



The win over Notre Dame was huge for the regular season title race as well, with BC getting to 6-1 in the conference to keep pace with UNC in a tie for second behind Syracuse (7-0). Virginia is a game behind the Eagles at 5-2 and the loss dropped ND to 4-3.



Trailing 10-7 heading to the fourth quarter and 11-7 with 10:43 left, the Eagles found a way, ultimately getting the game winner from Cassidy Weeks with the assist going to her sister Courtney with 12 seconds left. Freshman Shea Dolce was also huge in net, making a career-high 13 saves. Sydney Scales - the nationa's leader in caused turnovers heading into the weekend - came up with another one to thwart ND's attempt to tie the game in the closing seconds.



As usual, Jenn Medjid continued to put on a show, scoring another ridiculous behind-the-back goal while tallying four total on the day. Medjid now has 218 goals in her BC career, putting her second all-time ahead of the legendary Charlotte North. Belle Smith (2), Cassidy Weeks (2), Kayla Martello (2), McKenna Davis and Courtney Weeks accounted for BC;s other goals. The Eagles led 2-0 after one, but a high-scoring second quarter had BC up just 6-5 at halftime.



The Eagles know what it takes to ultimately make a national championship run. It's more surprising if they don't make Final Four weekend at this point. And yes, there's still something they need to prove in terms of being able to beat the elite of the elite competition this season, but BC is unquestionably playing its most consistent lacrosse at the perfect time.



That could be bad news for those ACC foes and other national title contenders.









