We may be in the thick of basketball season and recruiting season never stops for football these days, but spring sports are right around the corner.



The defending ACC champions and NCAA runner up women's lax team opens its season on February 9 against UMass, which is just three weeks from this Friday.



Earlier this week, the Eagles learned they had nine - yes NINE - preseason All-Americans according to USA Lacrosse Magazine. Senior Belle Smith was the headliner after being named the USA Lacrosse preseason Midfielder of the Year and a First-Team selection.



Smith was the ACC Midfielder of the Year a season ago and was a consensus First-Team All-American after potting 52 goals with 31 assists. She's the straw that stirs the drink this season and this team will go as she goes.



Juniors MacKenna Davis, Rachel Clark and Emma LoPinto were all named to the second team.



The trio of attackers provide quite a bit of offense for the Eagles. Davis was a consensus first-teamer last season with a career year. Davis led the ACC with 62 assists and was 19th in the nation with 83 points. Clark - a transfer from Virginia - led the Hoos with 63 goals last year, good enough for third in the ACC. LoPinto finished 14th in the country in points (90) and 17th with 62 goals while at Florida.



Graduate midfielder Cassidy Weeks, classmate Becky Browndorf and senior Sydney Scales were all also named to the preseason second-team.



Weeks was a consensus second-team All American after finishing with 37 draw controls last year, third in the ACC. Scales is the reigning ACC Defender of the Year and helped BC become one of the best defensive teams in the country. Scales had 37 caused turnoverd and 41 ground balls, the only player in the ACC with at least 40 GB's and 35 caused turnovers. Browndorf joins the Eagles as another former Florida Gator. Last year, she had 22 caused turnovers and 21 ground balls.



Senior defender Hunter Roman was named an Honorable Mention while sophomore phenom goalie Shea Dolce was also recognized.



Roman had a career-high 26 caused turnovers last season and was third on the team in ground balls (32). Roman finished fifth in the ACC overall in caused turnovers and was a huge difference maker for the Eagles in both their ACC title run and the run to another national title game, coming up with big play after big play.



Dolce burst onto the scene last year and went 15-3 as the first freshman starter to start in net for BC since 2016. Dolce earned ACC Freshman of the Year honors and was also named the ACC Tournament MVP. Dolce led the nation for freshmen with 8.84 GAA, which was good enough for second in the ACC and 10th in the country overall. If BC is going to head back to play for another NCAA championship, it'll start in the back end with Dolce.