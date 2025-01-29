Women's Lax Gearing Up For Start Of National Title Defense

CHESTNUT HILL - It's been eight months since Boston College came from behind to beat Northwestern in one of the most thrilling championship games in NCAA sports history.

The now two-time champs officially closed the book on the magical 2024 season this past weekend at Big Night Live outside The Garden in Boston. We've all seen the awesome ring reveal videos and the cool set up with championships and banners displayed. Anyone who followed the team, covered them or simply tuned into that game saw some incredible athletic moments under extreme pressure. It's why we all love sports.

Now, the hard part is reaching that pinnacle again.

The target has seemingly always been on BC, but it's squarely there now. On Wednesday - nine days away from the season opener at home against Loyala - head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein met with media for Media Day and spoke about that target.

"No lead is safe. We've learned that being on both sides of it, so I think these girls are humble," she said. "I don't think we have to remind them everybody's gunning for us. We've been saying that to them for years...but, you never know, it's a new team. You have to keep hammering fundamental philosophies.

"We challenge them by letting them know they don't have the crutch of this very senior-led team they've had the last few years. Now, the seniors, it's on you. This is your team. What are you gonna do with it? I think they love that."

There's another big question when it comes to how the Eagles start this season too. Not because they partied too much in the summer, but because as relentless competitors many of them continued to play the game. Or, in Walker-Weinstein's case, she was in charge of putting together the future Team USA heading to the World Championships. Meanwhile, a handful of BC players - whether it was indoor or outdoor - represented the country on different stages.

Is there such thing as too much lacrosse?

"We give our girls a pretty big break in the summer and over Christmas and they know how we feel...we tell them 'you guys need to go to the beach. Don't look at your lacrosse stick," Walker-Weinstein explained. "You have your rare Cassidy Weeks who is training 300's four days after the Final Four...but, for the most part, we really do try to build in that break for them because it's a part of training.

"A lot of our girls don't know how to turn it off. But, no, we haven't pulled back at all (in preseason camp). If anything, we're asking more and they've really kind of answered the bell to be honest. It's exciting."

If BC is going to repeat this season, it'll be like, 60% because Shea Dolce just continues to get better, even after making one of the most memorable saves in lacrosse history last May.

"I think she just has this internal motivation that's really driving her every single day," Walker-Weinstein said. "I think being with the U20 (National) team and being surrounded by all those players and being led by Kelly, pushed her in new and different ways. Traveling overseas and then being with me on my senior (National) team and playing around some of the nation's and world's best goalies, with the best goalie that ever played the game Devin Wells as her coach is different and also challenging.

"I don't think she's been short of challenges, so I think that's why she's improved and has also stayed so inspired."

Dolce is now an unquestioned leader on this team full of leaders. The celebrating lasted through the summer, then it was back to business for the Eagles.

"I think obviously right afterwards we were riding the high, obviously celebrating and just being really proud of our accomplishments and that's something that went through the summer," said Dolce. "But, as we got closer to school, everything started to die down a little bit. We had other things to focus on and I think that's when we really got together and put our mindset towards the future.

"When we came into the preseason in the fall that's when we ultimately shifted our focus and the first practice we were focused on the national championship this year."

Then, there are the stories like Mallory Hasselbeck's. Mallory wasn't able to play much despite being part of the team last year. Now, it's finally her time to lead the chase to a championship as a captain alongside Shea Baker after her sister Annabelle won her second as a senior.

"Last year was totally special and being able to impact in other ways as a leader was definitely just a special opportunity," said Hasselbeck. "But, I think this year is a lot more fun getting to be on the field with my teammates and just experience those celebrations on the field celebrating those goals. I'm definitely looking forward to it and eagerly waiting for the season to start.

"I actually just came back from PT so if I'm a little sweaty that's why. But, I have a great support staff and I'm hoping to get back a couple games in. They're holding me back, but I have a good crew."

The Eagles aren't looking at this as a chance to repeat, but rather a chance to make more school history.

"Once you get a taste of it, you just want to keep getting better," said Hasselbeck. "We're trying to do something BC lacrosse has never done before, go back-to-back. So, you might be able to say 'oh, they've won before, like, ok, your career, you can say you're good.' But, I think for us, it's like, why not do what's never been done before and make history going back-to-back?"

The ceremony the other night was the perfect way to officially close 2024 and light a fire to earn the chance to do it all over again at this time next year.

"The ring ceremony was amazing. It was such a great experience being back with the alumni that paved the way for the program, seeing all the seniors who had graduated last year," said McKenna Davis. "The video, the documentary (titled 'Bookend') was just so amazing, it moved me to tears, it was so great. Being with everyone from last year, it makes you think and reflect on last season, how special that team was and how this season we want something very similar."

"The ring ceremony is the best glimpse into our goals," added Rachel Clark. "For the younger girls and the transfers who haven't been there before, I think it's the best way to see what we're trying to accomplish and how it's going to feel...we watched (the documentary) before practice (Tuesday) and it's just the best motivation.

"It inspires everyone. We felt everything we felt. We re-lived it and I think there's no better way to motivate everyone, especially the younger girls who now got a taste of what the ultimate goal feels like."