CHESTNUT HILL - Without arguably their best player Jenn Medjid, the BC women’s lacrosse team needed a few other girls to step up in her absence on Wednesday.

Charlotte North was in the house, but unfortunately, she couldn’t throw on some eye black and a uniform. That’s where Kayla Martello and Mallory Hasselbeck come in.

Martello had five goals and an assist while Hasselbeck added a hat trick to help lead the way for No. 3 BC in a 16-6 rout of No. 23 UMass inside Fish Field House. The Eagles are now 2-0 and will head out on the first road trip of the season for a big early season matchup against No. 5 Northwestern on Sunday.

Cassidy and Courtney Weeks each added two goals, as did McKenna Davis. Belle Smith (1 G, 1A) and Andrea Reynolds (1 G, 1A) also chipped in. Rachel Hall made six saves and freshman Shea Dolce added three.

“It was our first quick turnaround from a Saturday to Wednesday game, less time to prepare, which I think was the challenging part on Monday and Tuesday,” said head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein. “They worked hard to try and get out of the lulls, but I think we have to do a better job of coming out in a better place and starting the game off in a better place.”

Medjid was injured late in the opener against USC, but Walker-Weinstein said it was just precautionary. The Minutewomen actually scored first before Martello and Hasselbeck scored. UMass tied things at 2-2, but goals from Courtney Weeks and Martello made it 4-2 after one.

Throughout the first half, UMass goalie Gina Carroll was outstanding, keeping the Minutewomen close while making six saves. Backup net minder Catrina Tobin played in the second half and made one save. Another goal cut it to 4-3 before BC went on a run thanks to Martello - her third of the game - and Cassidy Weeks (2) for the 7-3 lead with 7:02 to play in the half. UMass got two back to cut it to 7-5 before a late laser from Martello gave BC an 8-5 halftime lead.

The Eagles opened it up in the third quarter, leading 13-5 heading to the fourth after getting goals from Martello, Courtney Weeks, Reynolds, Davis and Hasselbeck while playing stifling defense. UMass scored early in the fourth quarter, but a rocket from Davis, Hasselbeck’s hat trick goal and one last snipe from Smith in the closing seconds capped the scoring.

“We just asked the girls to remind themselves in their units about the game plan,” Walker-Weinstein said when asked what changed in the second half that allowed BC to pull away. “We weren’t executing the game plan at all in the first half. We just met in the units and reviewed what their expectations were and what the actual game plan was and I think that alone brought them together.”

Martello acknowledged the slow start and mentioned that the team discussed what was going wrong at each timeout and then at intermission.

“I think it was great to see we made an adjustment in the second half. It’s obvious when the ball is moving we’re doing a lot better as a unit, so we just want to make sure we’re moving the ball well to show we’re a cohesive unit…we just have to come together a little more as one whole team, but I think these past two games have been building games and we still have a lot more to do.”

The Eagles outshot 32-19 and were a perfect 19-19 on clears. Now, BC will face its first big test of the season when they visit an always strong Northwestern team on Sunday in what should be an early litmus test between two of the best teams in the country.

“Preparation starts tonight,” added Walker-Weinstein. “Film, scout team, and then tomorrow, Friday and Saturday will be three hard days of work.”