EagleAction - With No. 2 Notre Dame on Tap, BC Has ‘Redemption Shot’

Boston College has only ever played the country’s top-two ranked teams in the same season twice before this year. It hasn’t happened since 1991, when Tom Coughlin’s Eagles lost to No. 2 Michigan and, more than two months later, No. 1 Miami. Jeff Hafley’s team, just two weeks removed from its near upset win in Death Valley, doesn’t have nearly the same amount of time to prepare for its next national title contender. “When do you ever get a chance in a span of three weeks to play the No. 1 team in the country and then the No. 2 team in the country?” Hafley said after Tuesday’s practice, per BC Athletics. “I don’t know how often that will happen, or if it will ever happen again. We’re excited.”

Notre Dame climbed to No. 2 in the AP Poll following its thrilling 47-40 double overtime victory over Clemson this past weekend. The 7-0 Irish have thrived as part of the ACC this season, winning four of their six conference games by at least two touchdowns. That margin is the spread for this Saturday’s game in Chestnut Hill. It’s the 26th all-time meeting of the Holy War, a series that was supposed to be on pause until 2022 before the pandemic turned college football scheduling upside down. “I know this game is very important to a lot of people at Boston College,” Hafley said Tuesday. “I respect the tradition, and I understand the tradition and the rivalry. … But we can’t get caught up in all that. … If we don’t stay the course, or we start trying to do too much, or we get over excited too early, we’re not going to play well.” BC will have to be on its A-game against a Notre Dame defense that’s giving up the 10th-fewest yards per game (296.6) and ranks 12th nationally in scoring defense (allowing an ACC-low 14.6 points per game). Hafley shouted out defensive lineman Daelin Hayes, one of three Irish players with three or more sacks this year, not to mention his two forced fumbles. The first-year BC head coach also called reigning ACC Linebacker of the Week Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and 6-foot-4 safety Kyle Hamilton “really good.” Hamilton and Owusu-Koramoah are one and two, respectively, on Notre Dame’s tackle leaderboard. Hafley went on to compliment defensive coordinator Clark Lea and emphasize that the Irish have great gap integrity, tackle well, and showcase a variety of coverages. Where Notre Dame is best is 3rd Down. In fact, the Irish are holding opponents to a 24.7 percent conversion rate, good for fifth in the nation. Notre Dame is also well ahead of every ACC team in the 3rd Down department on the other side of the ball. The Irish are moving the sticks 53.8% of the time, which ranks 12th among all FBS teams. “The difference between Notre Dame and a lot of teams is they have good players, they have a good scheme, and they’re well coached,” Hafley said Wednesday. “Good teams are very efficient in the most important times—3rd Down, red zone.”

Highest-graded P5 offensive lines

1⃣ Notre Dame - 92.5

2⃣ Virginia Tech - 88.2

3⃣ Kentucky - 85.9

4⃣ Oregon - 85.0

5⃣ Alabama - 84.3 pic.twitter.com/6vb8DgH7tk — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 11, 2020

Hafley noted that Notre Dame is close to perfect on 3rd-and-1, and he credits a good bit of the Irish’s offensive success to their O-Line, which has allowed just 14 sacks this year and paved the way for the 20th-best rushing attack in college football. Running back Kyren Williams does a lot of work in and out of the backfield. The 5-foot-9 sophomore tailback has racked up 918 scrimmage yards this season, adding 13 catches to go along with 10 rushing touchdowns. Through the air, Notre Dame spreads the ball to a handful of targets, including tight ends Michael Mayer and Tommy Tremble, who combined for eight catches last week against Clemson. Mayer, a true freshman, leads the team with 20 receptions. Hafley told reporters Wednesday that Mayer is “going to be a big-time football player,” even mentioning that the first-year tight end’s violent running style reminds him of San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle. Hafley said that having a pair of productive pass-catching tight ends enables Notre Dame to line up in 12-personnel and play like they’re in 11-personnel, and vice versa. It also helps out third-year starting quarterback Ian Book, who set the stage for last week’s victory over Clemson with an epic game-tying touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. For the second straight season, Book’s completion percentage has hovered around 60%. But he can make all the throws from the pocket and, similar to Phil Jurkovec, is quick with his feet. Hafley said that, after watching the Notre Dame-Clemson game, he realized Book is even faster than he thought. The dual-threat veteran carried the ball 14 times for 67 yards in the win. He’s accounted for five rushing touchdowns this year, in addition to his eight scores through the air.

“He’s a winner,” Hafley said. “And it looks like everyone on the team respects him and loves him. I’m sure he’s a great guy. I have a ton of respect for him. Obviously, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in college football. He’s leading the No. 2 team in the country.” Book decided to return to Notre Dame this offseason for one final go-around in South Bend. Ten days later, his backup, Jurkovec, entered the transfer portal. Jurkovec said Wednesday that he couldn’t sit on the bench for another season. Despite leaving his dream school for an opportunity at BC, he’s remained close with his former teammates, especially those in his graduating class. “This week, though, we haven’t talked too much,” Jurkovec said Wednesday. “I know they want to beat me badly, and same with me. So we’re not friends out on the field, but I’ve got good relationships with a lot of those guys. Jurkovec’s Notre Dame reunion is just one of several storylines heading into this weekend. It’s the seventh-annual Red Bandana Game with shades of 1993—after all, that's the last time the Irish upset the No. 1 team in the country, and, the following week, they lost to the Eagles.

