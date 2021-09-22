With Mizzou on Tap, BC Buckles Down for Biggest Test Yet

So far, Boston College has played an FCS quarterback who has thrown nine straight interceptions without a touchdown, dating back to last year, and a pair of true freshman backups filling in for bottom-level FBS teams that are a combined 1-5 this year. This week, BC gets Connor Bazelak, the reigning SEC Co-Freshman of the Year and, according to second-year Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley, “one of the best quarterbacks in the country.” “Good player, poised, really plays the position well,” Hafley said. “Gets the ball out of his hand, keeps the play alive, can step up in the pocket. “Isn’t just a guy who’s just going to try to run around, he wants to throw the ball down the field. He’s very accurate. He’s more athletic than people give him credit for.” Bazelak threw for 200-plus yards in eight of 10 appearances as a redshirt freshman last year. He starred against LSU, going 29-of-34 for 406 yards and four touchdowns, earning Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week honors in the process.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound former three-star recruit has posted a 9:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio through three weeks this year, along with 897 passing yards. He’s completed 67.3% of his attempts. But his accuracy dips the deeper the shots he takes. Bazelak’s Pro Football Focus passing grade progressively decreases from short (0-9 yards, 78.0 grade) to intermediate (10-19, 68.4 grade) to long (20-plus, 62.2 grade) throws. In fact, Bazelak is just 5-of-18 (27.8% completion percentage) on passes of 20 or more yards this season. Fourth-year starting BC cornerback Brandon Sebastian sees another weakness. “I don’t think he’s very mobile,” Sebastian said. “Get him out of the pocket and get him running because I don’t think he’s good getting out of the pocket, so I think that’s something we should do.” Bazelak’s PFF passing grade slides from 75.4 when he’s kept clean to 63.7 when he’s under pressure. His yards per attempt plummets from 8.9 to 3.6 when that happens, too. That’s not to say he can’t handle the blitz, though. When blitzed this season, Bazelak has completed 25-of-35 passes for 236 yards. He can get the ball out very quickly. It helps when you have an electrifying running back who can catch passes out of the backfield. That’s exactly who Tyler Badie is. The 5-foot-8, 194-pound senior is a bowling ball of muscle, and Hafley said he’s “the best back we’ve played.” “He is dynamic, and their O-Line’s very good. A lot of experience, a lot of older guys, really well coached. And the back’s explosive, big-play capability in the run game and in the pass game. I think he’s one of the best players on their football team.” Badie leads the team with 15 catches this year, 142 receiving yards and a trio of touchdowns through the air. He’s also the Tigers’ workhorse on the ground. Badie has carried the ball 48 times this season for 345 yards and three touchdowns.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIGEgVHlsZXIgQmFkaWUgYXBwcmVjaWF0aW9uIGFjY291 bnQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NKYWRiV2ltNFUiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9jSmFkYldpbTRVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hcmsgS2ltIChA TWFya0pLaW1fKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hcmtK S2ltXy9zdGF0dXMvMTQzNjg3ODc3NzQ4NTY1MTk3MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==