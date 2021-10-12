With LT Tyler Vrabel Day-to-Day, Jack Conley Ready to Step in

When Boston College left tackle Tyler Vrabel injured his shoulder in training camp last year, the Eagles’ coaching staff put BC’s offensive line in a blender.

Zion Johnson moved to the blind side, Vrabel flipped to right tackle, Ben Petrula moved to right guard and Christian Mahogany slotted in at left guard.

But when Vrabel left this year’s Clemson game late in the first half with a knee injury, redshirt sophomore Jack Conley came in at left tackle. And that’s where he’ll stay if Vrabel, who head coach Jeff Hafley said is day-to-day, can’t go on Saturday night versus North Carolina State.

“It’s nice,” Conley said after Tuesday’s practice. “It’s just nice to feel that they have confidence in me, and they know what I can do, and I’m ready to show it.”

Hafley said that Vrabel was “doing a little bit” at Tuesday’s practice, however, he emphasized that the lineman’s participation Wednesday will likely be an indicator of his status for this weekend. Hafley said he’s not ruling Vrabel out and that Vrabel would “probably tell you he’s playing.”

Realistically, though,” the second-year BC head coach said that Vrabel would need to practice extensively Wednesday and Thursday for him to be able to play Saturday. Hafley knows what he has in Conley, who played a total of 59 snaps at right tackle in the first four games of the year and lined up at tight end in jumbo packages during the first half of the Clemson game.

“We’ve been sneaking him in, moving him around,” Hafley said. “He’s a really good player. He’s gonna have a really good future. Now, whether or not that comes this week, we’ll find out.”

Hafley said the bye week helped Vrabel heal up and Conley get more reps at left tackle.

Conley said it was awesome to play at Clemson where “you couldn’t really hear yourself think.” He held his own at times but finished with a meager Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade of 5.6. The 6-foot-7 underclassman allowed six pressures, including three hurries and one sack.

It was his first appearance at left tackle, after rotating in on the right side of the line through the first four weeks of the season. Conley said that the biggest difference between the positions is your stance, but he said he’s pretty used to it now.

He is well aware of the importance of his job, especially this week against an N.C. State team that, despite averaging only 1.4 sacks per game, is tied for 38th nationally in PFF pass rushing grade.

“I mean, being able to protect a guy like Dennis, who, you guys know, is the best guy in the world,” Conley said, “it’s a good opportunity for me to get better, and I really take it seriously because you know we gotta protect him to make some throws.”

N.C. State is also first in the ACC and 13th in the FBS against the run, conceding just 92 rushing yards per game.

“Should be a good test,” Conley said.