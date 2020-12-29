William Watson breaks down his six early offers
BRADENTON, Fla. – Springfield, Mass., 2023 quarterback William “Pop” Watson has yet to play his sophomore season of football, but already holds scholarship offers from Boston College, UMass, Michig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news