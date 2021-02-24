Will Holtzclaw return to Boston for college?
While Arizona will never be mistaken as a pipeline state for Boston College, it makes sense for Jeff Hafley to reach in to offer one of the best there, particularly when that prospect is a Boston n...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news