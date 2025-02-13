Who Is The Most Important 2026 Undecided Target For BC?

On Thursday, Rivals unveiled its most important or 'must-get' undecided targets for each ACC program.

For Boston College, it's four-star Tabor Academy defensive end Carter Gooden.

Here's the thought process from analyst John Garcia Jr.:

"The Eagles have yet to snag a blue-chip recruit in the 2026 class, despite tying Syracuse for the largest commitment group to date with nine already on board. Gooden checks that box, would satisfy Bill O'Brien's desire to get better up front and present as a true recruiting win given how the No. 1 recruit in the state of Massachusetts is originally from Canada without ties to any contending program."

Gooden currently has a bunch of offers from major programs including BC, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Bill Belichick's UNC Tar Heels. He's got 14 total.

Gooden's highlight tape shows he's already a disruptive force at 6'5," 255lbs.

