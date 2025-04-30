Rounding Up A Big NFL Draft Weekend For BC

When you're a coaching staff that really wants to sell your ability to develop guys for the. next level, it doesn't get much better than this past weekend.

BC had three guys hear or see their name called, while a few others have earned invites to rookie minicamps or even signed UDFA deals.

Of course, Donovan Ezeiruaku was the biggest name in this year's Eagles draft class. While it was pretty surprising (at least based on people I was able to talk to involved in the draft process), landing in Dallas at No. 44 overall is an ideal situation for him. Not only does he get the automatic attention that comes with wearing the star on the side of your helmet, but he doesn't immediately have to come in and be a guy that has 5-6 sacks. He can continue to hone is craft while picking the brain of one of the league's top pass rushers in Micah Parsons. Now, dealing with Jerry Jones can't be much different than dealing with Father Leahy, so hopefully he's prepared for those interactions as well.

Ozzy Trapilo going to the Bears 12 picks later on Friday night is also another fantastic fit for him. He doesn't necessarily have to be a day-one starter, but very well could be, most likely at right tackle. With a new found energy in Chicago and some damn good weapons on offense along with a completely re-vamped new O-line room, he should be able to transition seamlessly. The Bears uniform will just look right on Ozzy too it feels like. I honestly think he's got a chance to make the biggest impact out of anyone joining a team from BC this summer.

Drew Kendall still being able to call himself an Eagle after Philadelphia picked him 168th is awesome too. Talk about a fit. No nonsense, all business, gritty, hard-nosed, smart. That entire O-line was a huge reason why Philly won a title and now, he gets to go learn from some great players while playing for a city that's as rabid as any when it comes to football.

Jack Conley signed as a UDFA with the Patriots and has a legitimate shot to compete for a roster spot, or at the very least make it to the practice squad. It's blatantly clear Vrabel wants as much size and pure meat up front as he can get on both sides. Conley's size and familiarity with Doug Marrone should give him a great shot to stick.

Kam Arnold joined a young, hungry Washington team that also brought in veterans on defense like Deatrich Wise and Jonathan Jones looking to get them over the hump. I actually think they might give him a look at his old roots playing safety, but we've all seen his athleticism. Hopefully he can make a big enough impact with the up-and-coming Redskins (I basically refuse to say Commanders at this point, it's so lame).

Kye Robichaux will give it a go in Detroit with a very talented backfield. He's a powerful guy and obviously has a relationship with Christian Mahogany, I could see him sticking there as a third guy or a practice squad player. His demeanor and approach to everything will be valued in most locker rooms.

Cam Horsely is heading to Tennessee. Basically, I see that situation as an "anyone can make it" type of thing with the Titans going through a rebuild themselves. Genuinely thought he'd get drafted and feel like teams may have missed the boat on him, hopefully he proves me right.

The biggest shock to me is that Neto Okpala doesn't have a home yet. I thought (when healthy) he was explosive off the edge and could hold up in the run game. Given how many guys are still out there, worst case scenario he ends up in the CFL or something like Marcus Valdez did or the USFL like Alec Lindstrom, but I have to believe someone in the NFL is going to give him a shot when injuries start mounting up in training camps.

Overall - especially Matt Applebaum - this was a massive weekend for the staff. Recruiting becomes much easier when kids look up and see BC guys going where they did or making an impact if they didn't happen to get drafted.

The 2025 NFL Draft could go a long way in helping to build the future of the program.