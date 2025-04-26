Kendall Goes To Philadelphia 168th Overall

O-Line U continues to be very, very back.

After Zion Johnson a few years ago, Christian Mahogany last year and Ozzy Trapilo on Thursday night in the second round of the NFL Draft, BC's offensive line room already had plenty of attention again.

Then, on Saturday afternoon, Drew Kendall became the latest Eagles big man to get selected, going 168th overall in the fifth round to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The former Noble & Greenough stud, Kendall seems like a perfect fit for a mean, physical, intelligent Philly O-line room. This is also the first time since 2019 that three Boston College players have been selected in the same draft.

Kendall brings some nastiness to a team that's already full of it, but he's also extremely dependable and reliable.

"Drew is a smart, tough, dependable player with tremendous leadership qualities," Bill O'Brien said in a statement released by BC. "His teammates unanimously voted him a team captain. Drew was the best center in the ACC. He can run block and he can anchor the interior of the pocket in pass protection. He is a great puller in the run game and in the screen game. He is a bright guy who made all the calls up front on every play.

"He has a tremendous work ethic to go along with a consistent approach to his daily life. Drew will be a great pro."