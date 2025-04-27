Everything BC W-Lax Coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein Said After ACC Title Loss

There was no three-peat for BC women's lax on Sunday.

For the second time this season, BC lost to UNC 14-12 in a tight, high-paced affair with the ACC title on the line.

The Tar Heels remained unbeaten at 18-0 while BC dropped to 16-2. Both teams will await their NCAA tournament fate now with the selection show set for next weekend on May 4th.

Shea Dolce made 14 remarkable saves and BC did a good job shutting down UNC's vaunted Humphrey sisters, but draw controls (19-11 in favor of the Tar Heels) and poor shot quality, along with lack of winning the 50-50 plays ultimately contributed to the loss.

Rachel Clark added to her nation-leading goal tally with 90 and 91, but the Tar Heels also kept her fairly quiet with just five shots. McKenna Davis had two goals and Emma LoPinto had one goal. Both Mia Mascone and Molly Driscoll had hat tricks.

Here's everything head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein had to say postgame:

On her overall thoughts on the game

"We just came a little short in some of the hustle stats, draw controls and ground balls. But, I was proud of how our team fought and I think we just have to work to get a little better."

On Mia Mascone having a big game

"I'm so proud of her. I think she's been an All-Tournament (player)...she sets the tone for us on offense and had some really great plays along with her other teammates. I'm really excited for her because I feel like she's kind of heating up."

On if anything changed from the third and fourth quarters (BC led 11-9 heading to the 4th)

"I gotta go back and watch the film. I just think...our shot selection our whole game was a problem. I was really happy we got 37 shots off because I think they average like 25, but we needed to bury some of those shots. I think that would have given us the opportunity to breathe a little bit easier defensively. They were making such great stops, but I think both ends of the field they just needed to dig a little bit deeper towards the last 10-15 seconds of each possession to ensure quality. A quality stop without a foul and a quality shot that goes in."

On not burying a few free positions or winning races to the ball at the end line

"It's unacceptable to miss an end line run out. We had three. We haven't done that all year. Our team just has to feel the weight of those things, because we have to make changes. It's just unacceptable. That's unfortunate and we're just going to have to sit with that for a little bit."

On Shea Dolce having another huge playoff game

"Yeah, you know, she was just so solid today. It's really hard to ask anything more of - I think both she and Shea Baker. I think those two are just anchoring the team right now. It's a very tall task to stand up to the types of shooters that these girls are...Virginia, all of these girls. All of these teams are excellent shooters. She's seeing quality shots and with really, really skilled shooters. For her to be this consistent and this consistently excellent to me, is just off the charts. I think Shea Baker too, I wish I could scream from the top of the mountain or whatever they say. She's just everywhere and she's not getting enough credit for it."

On if this loss adds extra motivation in the NCAA tournament because it simply wasn't up to their standard

"Oh yeah. Things are glaring to me right now. Like, I know exactly what we're going to be working on next week."

On what those things are

"Ground balls. Draw controls. 1-v-1's, shooting, finding more quality opportunities."

On Michaela O'Connor shutting down one of the Humphrey sisters

"Michaela is a high-IQ player. She does her work. She takes her assignments very seriously. She's a very intelligent person and committed to this team and it paid off today. I'm happy to see that. I'm proud of her."

On what UNC did to keep Rachel Clark fairly quiet

"They were just closing the space a little bit. Traditionally not really an issue for Rachel, so we'll probably work on that. Getting what she wants even though you're starting further out underneath the 30. It's really not a huge issue, we're just going to have to work on it because I see it very differently if we're going to start from out there because they're tying to deny her the speed and space. To me, it's just put on an easy move and now you have even further to go to beat your girl. So, we'll work on that, but Carolina played a great game. We knew they would."