LB Bryce Steele Enters Transfer Portal

In a very surprising, but not shocking bit of news on Saturday morning, Bryce Steele entered the transfer portal.

Steele has two years of eligibility left after a very difficult four years in Chestnut Hill. He announced it on social media at 12:30.

Steele finishes his BC career with 87 tackles (43 solo), two sacks and a forced fumble. Steele made some plays in camp - specifically in the run game - but hadn't really flashed. With the recent newcomers added in the portal and guys like Daveon Crouch capable of leading the defense, this feels like it was a 'fresh start' decision for everyone involved.

Still, losing Steele in the locker room is tough. His story and more importantly, the work ethic and courage just to fight to play the game again is valuable in any locker room or frankly, meeting room, board room or worksite in the world.