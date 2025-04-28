Eagles Set To Host LB E'Llya Boykin This Week

BC is reportedly looking for some more depth at linebacker.

Former Barton College (D2) linebacker E'Llya Boykin is set to visit Chestnut Hill and West Virginia this week according to Adam Friedman. He's also got visits lined up with Bob Chesney down at James Madison and Costal Carolina. He's already been offered by all four.

Playing in the South Atlantic Conference, Boykin won SAC Defensive Freshman of the Year and was All-Conference. He's 6'4," 240lbs. and still has three years of eligibility remaining.

Last year in seven games he had 55 tackles, two sacks, an interception and four TFL's. Boykin is a Mount Olive, NC native and went to South Wayne High School.

With the recent departure of Bryce Steele, more depth is never a bad thing, particularly with guys like Owen McGowan and Daveon Crouch working back still. If nothing else, the more bodies to provide legitimate competition in camp at the position, the better.