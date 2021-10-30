While BC Tries Something New at QB, Syracuse Runs Away With Win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It took Boston College true freshman Emmett Morehead three collegiate snaps to do what Dennis Grosel had only done three times all season: complete a pass that travels 20 or more yards through the air.

After replacing the struggling Grosel in the second quarter, Morehead took a five-step drop and uncorked a 44-yard dot for Zay Flowers, who has often been left diving, somersaulting and holding his head in frustration on deep balls this year.

This time, the pass was right where Flowers, and no one else, could get it. A BC offense that was fueled by its vertical aerial attack in 2020 finally had signs of life after averaging 11.3 points per game in its first three ACC games. With another 6-foot-5, strong-armed quarterback under center.

Until he wasn’t. An upper-body injury kept Morehead for the end of the first half and most of the third quarter. When he returned, BC was on the brink of giving up its third straight touchdown play: all of which spanned 48 or more yards.

Morehead had his moments down the stretch, but a botched snap and an array of sacks resulted in him watching from afar as Grosel got one last shot to pilot a comeback. He came up empty, and the Eagles’ now-four-game losing streak and injury-riddled season continued with a 21-6 defeat in the Carrier Dome.

