Where Has The Tight End Gone In Chestnut Hill?

In my first full year covering the team (the awkward 2020 season of empty stadiums), Hunter Long was the prototypical BC tight end I'd always heard about and watched at times growing up.

Big red zone threat who could also stretch the field and block the crap out of guys in the run game. Tough, physical, good hands, Long was the last great BC tight end.

In fact, he's the last tight end period for the most part.

The position has become virtually a non-factor since Long graduated after the 2020 season. Kamari Morales and Jeremiah Franklin have combined for six touchdowns and 29 catches this season (only 357 yards), but a look at the numbers of the tight end groups combined in 2021, 2022 and 2023 aren't just bad, it's shockingly bad.

Long had 57 grabs for 685 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. Here's how the tight end room has done since he left for the NFL...

2021

Trae Barry - 21/362/4 TD

Joey Luchetti - 13/157/0 TD

Spencer Witter - 5/23

Brendan Smith - 1/4

2022

George Takacs - 26/256/1 TD

Jeremiah Franklin - 5/27/0 TD

Spencer Witter - 4/40

Hans Lillis - 1/10

2023

Jeremiah Franklin - 12/166/1 TD

George Takacs - 6/64/1 TD

Charlie Gardiner - 2/44





So, if my math is right (I'm a writer for a reason, if it's not then please correct me), that's 96 catches, 1,045 yards and seven touchdowns prior to this season TOTAL in three years from eight different tight ends.

In a day and age where big, freakishly athletic guys at TE are often an important part of the passing attack (and was a big part of Bill O'Brien's Patriots offenses) as well as the run game, the need to have a matchup nightmare at the position is something the Eagles need to find again.

No matter who the quarterback is this season or two or three years from now, the QB's may continue to struggle in this offense without a security blanket of sorts at the position.