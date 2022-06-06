Where BC’s Prospects Rank in Kiper’s Early 2023 Draft Position Rankings

For the second time in three years, just one Boston College player heard his name called in the NFL Draft this spring. The Eagles had a slew of undrafted free agents sign or receive invites to rookie mini-camp, however, BC was nowhere to be found on Day Two or Three of the draft. That should change next season. The Eagles are expected to make their most draft noise since 2018 when they had seven players earn NFL Combine invites and four actually get picked. It helps that BC has its best quarterback prospect since Matt Ryan and a playmaking wideout who will likely be the Eagles’ first wide receiver drafted since 1987. Both of those players made Mel Kiper Jr.’s first position rankings for the 2023 Draft. And so did BC’s most highly-regarded offensive lineman. Here are where those three fall in the longtime ESPN Draft Analysts’ position rankings:

QB Phil Jurkovec (9th)

Jurkovec started his BC career by throwing for 300 or more yards in four of his first five games. The Notre Dame transfer finished the 2020 season with a 17:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 10 games. He was a magician under pressure and helped revolutionize the Eagles’ passing offense with then-OC Frank Cignetti Jr. Jurkovec entered last season as an NFL prospect, however, a season-threatening hand fracture in Week 2 at UMass cost him six games and a shot at playing his way into the top-three rounds of the 2022 Draft. We saw more of Jurkovec’s legs last year. In each of his five full games, he rushed for at least 59 yards. At Georgia Tech, he carried the ball eight times for 71 yards and three scores. Jurkovec’s grip strength wasn’t close to 100% upon return, and that was reflected in his 2021 stats, but, at his healthiest, he should be one of the best ACC quarterbacks this coming fall. Kiper’s Top-10 Quarterbacks 1. Bryce Young, Alabama 2. CJ Stroud, Ohio State 3. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (Fla.) 4. Anthony Richardson, Florida 5. Will Levis, Kentucky 6. Jaren Hall, BYU7. Tanner McKee, Stanford 8. Devin Leary, N.C. State 9. Phil Jurkovec, BC 10. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

WR Zay Flowers (8th)

Flowers turned down a bunch of NIL money to stay at BC this offseason. He’s expected to be used more in offensive coordinator John McNulty’s scheme. McNulty’s goal is to help Flowers leave BC as the school’s record holder in all major receiving categories. The senior needs 70 receptions, 822 receiving yards and 12 touchdown grabs to do so. Without Jurkovec at the helm for half of last season, Flowers’ numbers took a dip. Still, he led the team with 44 catches, 746 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Flowers often had a step on ACC secondaries. Getting him the ball was a problem. Even then, Cignetti didn’t maximize his touches at the line of scrimmage. In fact, Flowers saw his rushing attempts drop to just seven in 2021—remember, he carried the ball 27 times as a freshman. Flowers is one of two FBS wide receivers who has recorded at least six 40-plus-yard catches each of the past two seasons. But he’s so much more than that. He’ll remind everyone why in 2022. Kiper’s Top-10 Wide Receivers 1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State 2. Kayshon Boutte, LSU 3. Jordan Addison, USC 4. Josh Downs, UNC 5. Tyler Harrell, Alabama 6. Quentin Johnston, TCU 7. Rakim Jarrett, Maryland 8. Zay Flowers, BC 9. Jermaine Burton, Alabama 10. Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

OG Christian Mahogany (2nd)