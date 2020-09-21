What you should know about Texas State
Most of Boston College's 2020 football schedule includes games against ACC schools and rivals. This Saturday, however, the Eagles take on Texas State, a much less familiar program and opponent.Here...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news