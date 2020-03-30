News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-30 09:56:31 -0500') }} basketball Edit

What you should know about BC transfer Rich Kelly

GoBobcats.com
GoBobcats.com
Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

With massive uncertainty facing sport and life due to COVID-19 and shutdowns around the country, the transfer portal has been one of the aspects of athletics that has not slowed down.On Sunday, the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}