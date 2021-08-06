What We Learned From the First Day of BC’s Fall Camp
No masks; no social distancing; new helmets and Adidas practice uniforms; 20 returning starters across offense, defense and special teams.
So much has changed for Boston College in a year.
Last August, head coach Jeff Hafley and his staff were scrambling to get their players ready for a season that was on the verge of being canceled. Now, the experienced Eagles, picked third in the ACC Preseason Poll for the first time since 2010, are fully vaccinated and a trendy ACC dark horse.
They kicked off fall camp Friday morning, and Hafley already noticed a difference.
“I feel like I have a better grasp on things—from organization to the staff to just the practice structure,” he said. “I found myself able to coach more today, which is awesome. Rather than worrying about telling everybody to put their masks on and me watching around making sure we’re all six feet apart.
“I felt really locked in.”
The first day back is more about effort than execution, Hafley explained. The 42-year-old player’s coach wanted his guys sprinting out of the huddle and flying around the field. A missed assignment or a dropped pass wasn’t a cause for concern. Not yet.
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec conceded that his connection with the receivers was on and off Friday, and center Alec Lindstrom added that there were some hiccups up front, too. They acknowledged, though, that missteps at this stage of camp are to be expected.
What’s most important right now, Hafley emphasized, is culture. Even though the Eagles built their camaraderie last year—while helping set the standard for COVID-19 prevention in college football—the second-year head coach pointed out that team cohesion is never dormant. It’s always growing, and that was his message to BC’s players Thursday night.
“I think our culture was formed last year in a very adverse situation,” Hafley said, “which is one of the reasons I think we were who we were. We stuck together, we played hard and we didn’t flinch. Now, it’s about getting better.”
Jurkovec talked about improving across the board: The 6-foot-5 gunslinger said that, during the offseason, he went back through the film with offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. He described how they started with his struggles, interceptions and bad sacks, before moving on to the good stuff: the timing throws and explosive plays. Jurkovec was asked about how he’s improved since arriving at BC in the winter of 2020, and he didn’t hesitate.
“So many ways, everywhere,” the second-year starter said while smiling and shaking his head. “My confidence, comfort level, my footwork, I mean throwing the ball. I think I’ve gotten better in a lot of areas.”
Hafley is high on Travis Levy but knows there are a lot of guys in the backfield: Levy, a returning captain, carried the ball more in 2020 than he did in his first three seasons at BC combined. His 99 rushing attempts were the 23rd most in the ACC. With David Bailey gone, Hafley believes Levy can be a three-down back.
Although the 5-foot-11, 203-pounder was largely limited to third-down and return game opportunities throughout most of his Eagles career, Cignetti used him for everything last season, especially toward the end of the year when he alternated carries with Bailey. In fact, five of his 16 first downs, as well as 79 of his 320 rushing yards, came through the middle left gap last year, per Pro Football Focus.
“Trav’s kind of like the heart and soul of our team,” Hafley said. “He’s got so much energy. The way he handles his business. … He just gives his best every single day.”
Hafley didn’t skip over the fact that there are other candidates for that lead back role such as West Virginia transfer Alec Sinkfield and redshirt sophomore Pat Garwo III. He also mentioned Xavier Coleman, who he said “looks really good” before adding that he and his staff are excited to see what the shifty true freshman can do.
Hunter Long set the standard for tight end play in Cignetti’s offense: Long was a second-team AP All-American, an All-ACC first-teamer and the Eagles’ first tight end to go as high as the third round in the NFL Draft. The new Miami Dolphin was first nationally among all players at his position last year in receptions with 57. Jurkovec doesn’t expect a drop-off.
“We’ve got guys stepping up,” he said. “Joey Luchetti, Trae Barry and Spencer Witter. They all had catches and did good things today. But there’s a void with Hunter leaving—he accounted for a lot of yards and a lot of catches last year. So they’re ready to step up.”
Hafley declared that BC will probably throw to its tight ends in 2021 more than any other team in the country.
The depth on the backend will lend to defensive back rotations: Brandon Sebastian, gearing up for his fourth year as a starting cornerback, discussed the Eagles’ crowded secondary. He praised Florida State transfer Jaiden Lars-Woodbey for helping him lead the younger defensive backs. But Sebastian also made a point of how many safeties BC has at the moment.
The Eagles have four players at the position with significant Power Five starting experience: Deon Jones, Jahmin Muse, Mike Palmer and Lars-Woodbey. If BC plays as much nickel as it did last year, we’ll see a bunch of corners on the field throughout the season. Sebastian name-dropped JT Thompson II, a transfer from Southern Illinois, as a player that should get some reps this season.
Isaiah Graham-Mobley knows the linebacker competition is “all out there for the taking”: BC graduated its top-three linebackers last year, including Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie, who combined for 206 total tackles last season and are both currently with NFL teams. Assuming BC lines up in a 4-2-5 base again, there are two spots up for grabs in the second level. Graham-Mobley, who transferred from Temple this offseason, is gunning for one of them.
“Being here since the winter, I can see the bond and the brotherhood that they have here, and I’m just trying to add in and [fulfill] that leadership role.”
Graham-Mobley remarked that coming to BC is “one of the best decisions of my life.” He said that Hafley’s defense is similar to Matt Rhule’s at Temple when he was a freshman. The Upper Merion, Pennsylvania, native elaborated, stating that the scheme takes the mold of an NFL defense, especially more so than the last three units he’s been a part of.