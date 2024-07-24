After spending the day down at Gillette for Day 1 of camp, i finally had a chance to sit down and watch the BC portion of the ACC Kickoff on Wednesday, sorry for the lack of updates/engagements during the day.



Justin took care of the Bill O'Brien presser, so here's what stood out to me from his appearance on set as well as Drew Kendall, Tommy Castellanos and Donovan Ezeiruaku throughout the day.



-Called it. The first like 2 minutes of BOB on set with the guys from ACCN he talks about how physical the team has to be. It's really cliche at this point, but they really do need to be dominant up front in the run game. There's too much talent up there and the backs are too good for this team not to establish the run early and often.



-BOB mentioned Doug Marrone on national television for the first time I think. I feel like he's going to be a huge resource not only to O'Brien but the players, especially on that O-line.



-Absolutely loved that BOB knew that eight of the 19 penalties against FSU last year were false starts. He couldn't say it fast enough. Discipline won't be an issue this season I can guarantee it.



-Interesting he says BC is a place where players stay when talking about TC not going anywhere. I wonder if he genuinely believes he can make this place that, or if he basically has to say it right now.



-Had a feeling he was at the Brady roast but wasn't sure, absolutely asking him about it next week.



-Interesting hearing how high the desk folks were on this offense and particularly TC.



-BOB really emphasized TC becoming a "more improved" player and a better passer during various appearances on the network. Either he's trying to hype him up or he genuinely has continued progressing through this spring and summer.



-Most interesting thing I heard through all of this was BOB saying they won't take the playmaking ability away from TC. Perhaps he's going to be more patient than I thought? Although I still know he absolutely won't stand for turnovers.



-The helmet communication thing is fascinating. He says he believes it'll help flow and that coaches can also provide little tips while calling in plays. If this is another way to help eliminate mistakes for TC, all in.



-Bowry, Trapilo, Kendall and Taylor singled out by BOB and then Cline, Allick and Conley lumped in as 'competing' for the other spot up front on the O-line.



-Says Tucker and Jackson at corner could play on Sundays. Price and Carter Davis also stood out as names he mentioned. Credits Hafley with the recruiting of the secondary and coaching.



-TC says he runs a 4.4/4.3 40-yard dash. I'm going to need to see and time this at some point in camp. I know he's fast but that's lightning quick.



-Love that TC says he's talked to Bryce Young. That perspective on being coached by O'Brien as similar style QB's can't be overstated.



-First time I've heard TC talk about why he stayed. Says 'it felt like home.' That's pretty impressive that this community has already made that much of an impression on him.



-Really interesting TC talked about having to win the job, win over the locker room, the staff and the community and that's a big reason why he didn't want to start over again. Often times we forget how much goes into leading a program as QB1.



-TC says after the Pitt loss was when he really felt like this was home for him because of interactions he had on campus.



-TC says he asked Young about his pregame rituals, what he did in the offseason, what made you this good? Says he tried to implement all of it into his own style and get better this offseason.



-Says everything he does has changed. From the way his teammates view him in the locker room, to the way he eats. "Everything changed." Adds this is "more of a mature year" after being thrown into the fire last season.



Interesting TC says they have to "repay" Bill O'Brien for coming here and putting more attention on BC.



-Says he'd run through a wall for BOB. I don't think that was the case with the majority of the team for Hafley.



-TC says he was going to commit to FSU before going to UCF. Talking about that game last season, he says at one point before going to school he was in Tallahassee every weekend and knew the majority of the FSU roster. "It was personal."



-Adds that week of prep was different and that game sort of spring boarded him.



-"All I can do is smile. It's so different than last year. We have so many weapons...I don't have to be superman. I don't have to run around" -TC on the offense and what people don't know about BC yet.



-More from TC on this team: "It's different than any team BC has ever had. You've got guys coming from all over the country and all over the world that BC's not used to...soon they'll get used to it and start buying in to what we have going on."



-Stunner as TC says him and Bond actually weren't that close during the season in the beginning. Says they started to realize they needed each other late in the year and are now best friends. Says the relationship grew because of in-game performances.



-TC says the BOB saying "you've got to learn how to not lose before you can win" has stuck with him when it comes to turnovers. He also says BOB says "the ball is the future of the program." Says he's going to be a more mature, smarter player.



-TC says he's up to 205lbs. after being 190 last year.



-Kendall and Ezeiruaku joined the ACCN set together towards the end of Wednesday's coverage.



-Both guys say it meant a lot to be "the faces of BC' for the program on Wednesday, particularly Kendall who obviously has plenty of family history.



-Kendall also touched on the family history during his time at the podium, talking about how he wanted to wear the Eagles jersey ever since he was a kid.



-Kendall says expectations in the O-line room are still very high. "I think we had a good year last year, but we need to build off of that." He also acknowledged replacing Hergel and Mahogany won't be easy, but he believes in the depth.



-First guy Ezeiruaku mentions when asked about key contributors on D is KP Price. Very interesting given how young he is, but he absolutely made his presence known this spring. Also mentions Jackson, Tucker, McDonald and Crouch. "It'll be good to see how we gel together."



-Ezeiruaku says it's been a smooth transition over to Bill O'Brien from Hafley. Says O'Brien "brings a different type of fire and spark to the team." Adds "it's a very good change. I think they made the right decision with him."



-Kendall adds the "guys are adjusting to it really well." Says Hafley was great to them and a great coach, but this is just a different mentality and standard this season.



-Kendall when talking about TC smiles and says having a guy can move boosts the rushing numbers and brings down the sack numbers. Adds "he's special throwing the ball too."



-Kendall also says that TC has improved "immensely" and that he's taken over more control of the offense.



-Ezeiruaku adds TC gives the defense a great look every week of what they'll (usually) face in ACC competition.



-When asked to sum up 2023, DE says "it just wasn't good enough." Says individually he got too much in his own head when it comes to numbers and stats. "This season is an opportunity to go out there and play the game that I love, that I grew up playing and do the things that got me to this point."



-DE adds it's just about flying around, having fun and making plays this year.



-Each guy is asked for a scouting report on the other. DK says DE is "twitched up" and he can get off the ball and make guys miss. "Can't get caught leaning." DE says DK will hear his name called by the NFL very soon (likewise the other way around too) and adds Drew is sneaky fast. Says he should be running with the mid's and he's extremely intelligent.



-Drew also adds his dad is both his No. 1 fan and critic.



-At the very end, both guys had to draw Baldwin the Eagle. It wasn't pretty.



Overall, it's just another day where it's hard not to be extremely encouraged for where this team is at and where they're going. There continues to be a wildly different feel around the program as training camp approaches and the team isn't hiding from expectations - even though nationally there aren't many. This team has very, very lofty goals.