CHESTNUT HILL - It wasn't all serious football questions at Media Day on Sunday.



At the end of each conversation I had with players available, I asked them what they would rate themselves in the new version of NCAA Football (coming out next year) if they had a choice. I also asked guys what their go-to team is when playing Madden...



DONOVAN EZEIRUAKU



"I wouldn't give myself a 99 because 99 is perfect, but I'd give myself somewhere up in the 90's. Probably a 94. I feel like that's ok, but I also have the confidence in myself to say 94. I'm an Eagles fan through and through. Super Bowl coming up."



VINNY DePALMA



"Ratings wise? That's a tough one. I would put myself in the upper 80's. When I found out that NCAA Football this year wasn't coming out I was heartbroken. We played that game when I was a freshman here. Three or four of my roommates we had a 'dynasty' and we would all play. I will self proclaim I am the best NCAA '14 Football player at Boston College. I won like 28 national championships in a row or whatever. I thought I was going to get in it. My brothers and friends back home were like 'you're going to get in finally,' and then they pushed (the release) back another year. I'm sure they'll still play it though...I'm not a huge Madden guy, but I grew up a Steelers fan so I'll go Steelers."



JAEDN SKEETE



"Definitely not a 99. I'd give myself a 90. There's room for me to get those numbers up, especially the speed rating. I've still got a lot to learn too. In Madden I like the Chiefs. You've got to play with Pat Mahomes. It's like playing with Mike Vick back in the day."



DINO TOMLIN



"Right now, if I'm basing it off how they used to rate, I'd for sure have at least a 90. I'd be interested to see what my speed rating is. They'd probably be stingy with that. I'd give myself like 96 speed. Like a 90 overall, probably. I haven't played Madden in a while, but I might go with the Steelers now. I like the Chiefs. I used to use the Chiefs a lot when they had Tyreek (Hill), Miami might be a good play now too. You need speed in that game and they have a ton of it. I'm just throwing to Tyreek every play."



THOMAS CASTELLANOS



"If I had to rate myself right now, I'd say like an 85-88. Respectable. I can't say 90 because I haven't really done anything yet. No one's seen me yet. I'd say 88. For Madden, it depends. Right now, it'd probably have to be the Jets with Aaron Rodgers. If Rodgers was still on the Packers I'd go with them."



PAT GARWO



"A rating right now...I'd give myself a smooth 93. My go-to team for Madden is probably the Saints. I'd go with the Saints."



CHRISTIAN MAHOGANY



"A 97 and I'd go with the Seahawks. It depends on who you're playing. I like Seahawks right now. They got Russ (Wilson), DK (Metcalf), Jackson (Smith-Njigba), Kenneth (Walker). They're solid. Good defense. They're kind of stacked."



DREW KENDALL



"That's a good question. I don't know. I don't want to be crazy. Let's be realistic. I would be cool with it if they gave me an 85...go-to team in Madden is Seattle. Definitely Seattle."



EMMETT MOREHEAD



(Laughing) "I can't answer that. I'll talk to you after the season. My go-to team in Madden is the 49ers. It's the hometown team for me."





