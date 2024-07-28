Had a chance to quickly ask Javon Baker 2 questions about his relationship with Tommy and thoughts of him as a player overall after training camp today.



Here's what he said:

"Yeah, me and Tommy, we're still close together. When I came down to Boston, down to New England, he was just like 'hey we gotta link up.' He showed me some new food spots and stuff. Me and Tommy, we're real close together."

Turns out Baker's actually known about Castellanos for a while now. If things don't work out with Maye I'd love to see the connection revamped in Foxborough in a year or two.

"The funny thing is, he actually played against my high school when he was younger. I knew about Tommy from a long time ago. On the field, he's electric. He can do everything, he can run, pass. He's just an electric player."