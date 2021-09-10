What Do the Eagles Want to Improve on in Week 2?

“We won, 51-0; we played well enough to win, 51-0; we have to play way better if we’re gonna win Saturday,” head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters Tuesday.

Then again, the Eagles were supposed to manhandle the FCS Raiders, who were outscored, 64-18, in their two-game, abridged spring season and hadn’t defeated an ACC opponent since 1950. So there was a lot more to last weekend than just the outcome.

Boston College thrashed Colgate, 51-0, last weekend. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw for more than 300 yards with three touchdowns, wide receiver Zay Flowers turned in a 100-yard receiving game and BC’s defense pitched the program’s first season-opening shutout since 2009.

Hafley said that, early in the season, it’s important to establish a routine. Right now, he and his staff are fine-tuning that routine. For instance, this week he noted that he was more prepared for his team meetings, and he knew he wanted to budget time for watching third down by himself afterward. He explained that it really just comes down to organization.

Whereas last season BC played only one non-conference game, the Eagles have the usual slate of four for 2021, the first three of which are against teams that combined for one win last season. With a lower level of competition, there’s no need for BC to start showing its cards.

Hafley has often discussed how, because of the pandemic uprooting spring ball and limiting fall camp, the Eagles’ scheme was pretty “vanilla” in 2020. This time around, he assured us we’d see more creativity. But not until BC is tested.

It’s not like you can just flip a switch, though, he explained. Hafley talked about how BC is continuing to practice the new first, second, third down, red zone and special teams installs so they don’t get stale. He compared it to the NFL preseason.

“You work all training camp, and then the preseason games, you don’t really run your offense and defense,” he said. “And then by the time you get to the real season, it’s almost like, ‘Gosh, we haven’t practiced this stuff that we just spent all this time on.”

BC doesn’t technically have a preseason, but the first few games essentially act as one. Hafley mentioned how, during the Colgate game, he and his staff crossed off different calls they had game planned but didn’t end up needing or wanting to use because it would’ve put more on tape for opponents to study.

Hafley said that the biggest thing the Eagles need to fix is their communication on defense. He said the unit played hard, tackled well, took the ball away and was penalty free. But it didn’t talk enough.

“A loud, noisy defense is a confident defense,” Hafley said. “And I just didn’t hear us enough.”

Hafley acknowledged that the loss of linebackers Isaiah McDuffie and Max Richardson—who were fifth and 11th, respectively, in total tackles among all FBS players last season—is a reason why. That said, he pointed out that the Eagles’ secondary, which is coated with veterans, has been there and done that, and therefore should be held accountable. Strong safety Jahmin Muse commented that chatting in the back end sets defensive backs up for coverage success.

“Just being able to be out there and coach everybody up,” Muse said. “Make sure everyone’s lined up. Make sure we’re communicating bumps and falls and motions.”

Alignment was a point of emphasis this week on the other side of the ball, too.