Despite a slew of its own injuries, UConn is coming off its bye week at an encouraging 3-5 in the first year of the Jim Mora era. To put that in perspective, the Huskies had won just four total games between 2018 and 2021, granted they didn't play the 2020 season because of COVID-19. The point is, while the bar is low, UConn is headed in the right direction under Mora. It's still a work in progress, however, as demonstrated by UConn's performance against Power Five competition this year. Earlier this season, the Huskies lost to Syracuse, Michigan and North Carolina State by a combined score of 148-24. But those three teams are currently in the AP Top 25. At 2-5, BC is far from that territory. Here's what Mora said about BC in his weekly presser ahead of the teams' Week 9 matchup.

Introductory Statement

"This is a huge challenge for us. I know what BC’s record is. But I also know what the tape tells me. And, in studying these guys offensively, defensively and special teams-wise, it’s a good football team. "Offensively, their run numbers aren’t great. But you look at the Louisville game, and they got after Louisville in the run. And so they’re certainly capable. Their quarterback is touted as one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s physical. They’re using him more in the run game now. He can make every throw on the field. And then he’s got receivers to throw to. "Certainly Zay is a guy you have to pay attention to. You can’t put your—you’re not going to stop the kid. You can slow him down. You’re not going to stop him. He’s that good. We have a ton of respect for him. "BC defensively is probably as physical a team as we’ll face. Maybe not quite as physical as Michigan but right there. And that’s saying a lot. Because that’s one of the most physical fronts in football. So they’re very impressive there. They’ve got corners that can cover. They play a really nice scheme. They keep the ball in front of them. They hustle to the ball. They tackle. And then, special teams-wise, any time you got the returners that they’ve got back there, you’re holding your breath a little bit when you kick it to them. "I’ve been told that this school has never beat BC. And I’ve been told that it’s somewhat of a rivalry, at least from our standpoint. So I’ll be interested to see how that is. It’s 'Homecoming.' It’d be nice to see some people back on campus and hopefully in the Rent (Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field). We’re anticipating a good environment there. I’m sure BC will travel well. So it’s one of those games you always look forward to."

Q: What makes Flowers such a good receiver?

"Speed, quickness, change of direction. The ability to get off a bump and run. The ability to avoid hits. People try to jam him. They try to get hands on him, but he’s so nifty as he’s running up the field or across the field or down the field. He’s just hard to get. I’ve watched every game that they’ve played, and I haven’t seen him take a hit. He has amazing body control, and he’s got confidence. He reminds me of Isaac Bruce. When you watch Zay play, you’re watching a young Isaac Bruce. That’s what you’re watching. The same type of movement skills and the same type of route running ability and the same elusiveness. Ike rarely took a hit, either. So he stays healthy."

Q: What’s your overall assessment of your defensive line? Because BC’s offensive line has been disrupted all year. They haven’t started the same group except for two games.