ago football Edit

What Did Mike Norvell Have To Say About BC This Week?

Kevin Stone • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@kstone06

Here's what FSU head coach Mike Norvell had to say about the matchup with the Eagles on Monday night:

"We're playing a Boston College team that's kicking off their season. New coach, new staff, some very talented players. A very dynamic quarterback. Some experienced guys defensively that have been through it and done it. We know they're obviously coming in ready to kick off their season. For us, it's all about us going to get better. I want to see us play our best game and we have to have our best week of preparation."

On the difficulty facing a team with a new staff

"We have a lot of respect for the guys they have, for the players they have. Obviously, Coach O'Brien and his staff...they're very extensive and he's had a very successful coaching career. With him, Coach (Tim) Lewis the defensive coordinator, it's a team that's going to be very well-coached. They're going to be tough. They're going to be physical. They're going to attack you in a variety of different ways offensively and defensively as well as in special teams. In all reality, we're looking at everything. Anything you can imagine in preparation for what we might see. Obviously, there's going to be things they're going to be able to take from Week 1 and try to utilize it here for them. We've just got to stay focused on ourselves and be able to adapt and adjust to whatever shows up."

On what he expects to see and how different he thinks BC could be under O'Brien

"For these first two weeks we have a large menu of things we could see. You've got to prepare for all things. We'll have our thoughts on what we might see, but you've got to be able to adapt and react to what shows up. That's a part of it when you play in Week 0 and your first opponent is playing in their first game, especially with a brand new staff. So, it's a very talented staff with some talented players to be able to work with, so we're excited for the week or preparation and doing everything we can to put our guys in the best position to go have success this week."

