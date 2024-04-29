After being selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, Christian Mahogany did a conference call with the Lions' media.



Here's what the now former Eagle had to say about joining a very good Lions offensive line:



On his new GM saying there's some 'dirtbag' to his game



"Yeah, absolutely (I take it as a compliment). It's something that I really pride myself on. I'm just glad Mr. Holmes saw it, as well as Coach (Dan) Campbell and everyone else. So, that's something I pride myself on and I look forward to bringing it to the National Football League."



On having to sit there until the 6th round and wondering what was going on



"Yeah...no, I wasn't really thinking that. You know, everything happens for a reason. i really do feel like this is one of the best spots for me. I probably said that before the draft started, before like the whole pre-draft process started. So, just being able to get picked where I got picked, it's a blessing in of itself. So, I'm glad it was Detroit and just happy to move on."



On why he thought Detroit was a good fit



"You know, offensive line is a strong culture and I feel like you guys - well, now us I can say - we have one of the best offensive line rooms in the NFL. So, me just being a sponge and learning from those type of guys...it's going to be special for me where I'm at in my career. Just learn, be a sponge and take everything in. So, that's why I feel that way."



On if he spoke with the Lions before the draft



"Yeah, we spoke a little. Obviously, at the Shrine Bowl and at the Combine, but it wasn't anything like too over extensive. I had a feeling maybe around this time that they were going to take me. It happened, so it was good."



On why he stayed at BC



"Yeah, I would say I'm a very loyal person. Loyal to teammates, players, coaches, the people around Boston College, the city, the school and everything around it. You know, i could have transferred. I could have took the easy way out and done something that maybe in the moment is the sexy thing to do, but I wanted to stay and be able to win at Boston College. And, for my coaches...Coach Hafley, all of my teammates. Ozzy, the O-line, we re-vamped that, so I just wanted to be able to stay. And my family as well. I just wanted to be able to stay and do the things I wanted to do at Boston College which was win and we did that this year."