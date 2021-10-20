What Did Louisville’s Scott Satterfield Say About BC?
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield met with the media Monday and provided his overview of Boston College, speaking about the Eagles’ offense and defense.He went in depth about BC quarterback D...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news