What Did FSU's Mike Norvell Say About BC?

Riding high off its first win over a rivalry opponent (Florida, Miami or Clemson) since 2017, Florida State gears up for its longest road trip of the year this week.

The Seminoles (4-6, 3-4 ACC) will take on a Boston College team that's bowl eligible and rejuvenated after the return of starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

FSU needs to win its last two games to make the postseason. The Seminoles have won nine of their last 10 against BC, however, they're getting a different Eagles team this time around.

After all, BC has the third-ranked pass defense in the nation and an NFL prospect under center.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media this week and discussed what difference Jurkovec makes and what challenge this BC team poses this week.

MONDAY INTRO PRESSER STATEMENT

"We’re playing a Boston College team that — they got their quarterback who returned a few weeks back. They’re playing really well. He is one of the better quarterbacks that we have in this league and one of the better quarterbacks in the country."

"Tough, hard-nosed football team, plays really good defense. It’s going to be a great challenge for us. And, just like we talked to the team yesterday, we’ve taken some great steps throughout the back part of this season, and we’ve gotta continue with that. We’ve gotta continue to grow, continue to improve."

"We’re gonna work our tails off this week and gotta go play our best ball Saturday there in Boston. But excited for the opportunity and really just grateful for this past weekend and all that went into it."

Q: Boston College got their quarterback back a few weeks ago, maybe earlier than expected I guess. The numbers are pretty staggering in terms of when they have him and don’t have him. How much a difference does he make for them?

A: "He’s huge. He’s an NFL quarterback. He’s a guy that can go and make all the throws. He can move well. He’s a competitor. They’re undefeated with him here this season. I mean they’ve won a lot of games over the last two years when he’s in the lineup because he does a great job of managing the game, but also just his skill set is one that is very dangerous. So we’re excited for the challenge."

"They’ve got a couple really dynamic receivers. They’ve got tough, hard-nosed running backs. This offense can challenge you in a lot of different ways."

"Defensively, it’s one of the top-ranked defenses in our league. So I mean this is gonna be an absolute battle. And we are fully aware of that."

Q: You guys put a lot of pride on being the tougher team during games. But, obviously, that’s what they do, too.

"It’s a mindset. It’s an attitude. It’s an approach. I love games like that. Because, at the end of the day, you’ll see who’s willing to invest, who’s willing to give, who’s willing to push. Both sides, at some point, are going to get knocked down on Saturday. Can you get back up? Can you continue to push forward? That’s all our mindset."