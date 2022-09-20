What Did FSU HC Mike Norvell, DC Adam Fuller Say About BC?
Florida State coaches have met with the media this week to preview the Seminoles' Saturday night matchup with Boston College.
While most of the talk has been about the health of FSU's starting quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse, as well as the Seminoles' resilient win at Louisville last week, there have been a few questions about BC.
Here is what third-year Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller had to say about the Eagles.
HC Mike Norvell on BC...
“This week, we’re gonna play one of the best coached teams in this league. I’ve got the utmost respect for Coach Hafley and what he does. These guys have some talented playmakers. Defensively, they do a great job with their scheme and what they do and how they attack.
“They’ve got some really talented and experienced defensive backs. Some guys up front that play so hard and physical and have playmaking ability.
“Offensively, you’re gonna see a quarterback, receivers, I mean running back was an all-conference player last week. I mean this is a group that is talented. But we gotta go out there, and we gotta play our ball.”
DC Adam Fuller on BC's injuries up front + the playmaking ability of QB Phil Jurkovec and WR Zay Flowers...
“Today and last night is very much about them from a standpoint of trying to find the identity of who it is. They have a new play-caller, same quarterback, same dynamic receiver, different people up front. You’re always trying to identify who the threats are, what their strengths are and trying to work through all that.
"The second part, about their quarterback, he’s played in this league for three years now, and he’s been successful. I think him, he gave us some problems last year just getting out of the pocket and creating. We probably hit him as much as we’ve hit a quarterback, and it was hard to bring him down. He’s a leader for them, and he’s somebody that’s been really productive in this league.
"Then No. 4, Flowers, is one of the better playmakers in our league, if not the country. And you can see a concerted effort for them to try to get him the football. He’s getting the ball behind the line of scrimmage more probably than he did last year. You’re still seeing the down-the-field throws to him, you’re still seeing some of the intermediate routes to try and get him the ball running laterally as well.
"So those are two veteran playmakers in the ACC. Everybody’s got injuries at this point in the year. I’m sure they’re not trying to make any excuses, they’re just trying to get better from it just like we are. Looking forward to the preparation this week.”