Florida State coaches have met with the media this week to preview the Seminoles' Saturday night matchup with Boston College. While most of the talk has been about the health of FSU's starting quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse, as well as the Seminoles' resilient win at Louisville last week, there have been a few questions about BC. Here is what third-year Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller had to say about the Eagles.

HC Mike Norvell on BC...

“This week, we’re gonna play one of the best coached teams in this league. I’ve got the utmost respect for Coach Hafley and what he does. These guys have some talented playmakers. Defensively, they do a great job with their scheme and what they do and how they attack. “They’ve got some really talented and experienced defensive backs. Some guys up front that play so hard and physical and have playmaking ability. “Offensively, you’re gonna see a quarterback, receivers, I mean running back was an all-conference player last week. I mean this is a group that is talented. But we gotta go out there, and we gotta play our ball.”

DC Adam Fuller on BC's injuries up front + the playmaking ability of QB Phil Jurkovec and WR Zay Flowers...