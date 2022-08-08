What Anonymous ACC Coaches Have to Say About BC in 2022

Athlon Sports asked ACC coaches to speak anonymously about their 2022 opponents and published the commentary on its site last Wednesday.

Here’s what league coaches had to say about Boston College, which is coming off an injury-riddled season that saw head coach Jeff Hafley's Eagles finish last in the Atlantic Division after marching out to their first 4-0 start since 2007.

One coach addressed the return of starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, BC's best pro prospect under center since Matt Ryan, but he emphasized that the Eagles' defense is underrated. Hafley has reeled in back-to-back top-40 recruiting classes, according to Rivals.com, and those players are starting to make their mark on a defense that's already taken significant strides each of the last two seasons.

"The quarterback [Phil Jurkovec] coming back is obviously huge, but don't sleep on the defense. He's [Jeff Hafley] finally got some guys that look like they can play with the top half of the league."

While the national media is more focused on BC's offense—largely because of Jurkovec and fellow NFL prospect, wide receiver Zay Flowers—these anonymous coaches appear more dialed in on the Eagles' defense, which ranked third nationally against the pass and 31st in points per game allowed last season. One coach applauded the way Hafley is building the program: through high school recruiting, relationships and development.

"What they're doing developmentally is what Georgia Tech should've done: a former DC who recruits guys based on relationships; don't worry about outside attention or rankings, and be selective in the portal, and then develop them quietly."

BC was imperfect on the defensive side of the ball in 2021. After all, the Eagles ranked 11th in the ACC in sacks per game (1.75) and, against conference foes, 12th in the league in rushing yards allowed per contest (206.4). But there is confidence that, in Year Three of Hafley and defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu's system, BC will be sound. The Eagles have more depth and more freedom, scheme-wise, than years past.

"This defense will be good. The more time they get and the more they can cycle their guys in, they're going to be better than they've been. Year 3, you'll see more looks, more creative stuff. Watch out."

Part of the reason why Jurkovec returned was because he saw what a final year in college football could do for Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, who led the Panthers to the ACC title and emerged as the top signal caller in this year's NFL Draft. The idea is, if healthy, Jurkovec could follow a similar arc. A coach voiced that sentiment to Athlon Sports.

"The quarterback going out so early changed their entire season. He could be really, really special if he stays healthy this season, but he's got the tag now as a health concern. If he plays through a whole season, he could look like Kenny Pickett."

One coach pointed out the biggest outside concern facing the Eagles: their inexperience up front. With All-ACC second teamer Christian Mahogany tearing his ACL this offseason, BC will now have five new starters on the offensive line. It's a group that needs to protect Jurkovec, who has been knocked around quite a bit in his first two years as BC's quarterback. This coach believes new offensive coordinator John McNulty's scheme won't be drastically different than Frank Cignetti Jr.'s.

"I'd worry more about the turnover on the line than the new OC. He's got another former NFL guy in John McNulty, so I'm betting you're gonna see another two-tight end, pro-style attack. They turned over the entire offensive staff almost, but I don't think it's gonna change what Jeff wants to do at all. So they're gonna go focus on good tight ends like the kid [George Takacs] they just got from Notre Dame. Keep your linemen deep, hope you land on a good quarterback now and then and support your defense. His plan is easy to see, but it's the right one."