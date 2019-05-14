West coast athlete talks BC after first ACC offer
Kenzel Lawler doesn't have a ranking attached to his Rivals profile. He isn't a name you hear about a lot in recruiting circles, or at least he hasn't been until recently.That appears to be changin...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news