News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-20 23:20:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Way too early 2020 schedule analysis: Part I

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

The 2020 football season is still too far away for us to draw firm conclusions about BC's opponents in Jeff Hafley's first year. A lot will be determined between now and then. There's plenty of tim...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}