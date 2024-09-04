Perhaps the biggest thing the win over FSU did was further enhance the BC image for recruits on a national level.
Now, BC will get to host 35 recruits on Saturday in what should be a fantastic atmosphere. Here's the full list of 35 that will be at Alumni...there's a whole lot of young, local names on here. The hunt for the best in the area continues...
Adrian Alemdia
Okah Wali
Jacob Reed
Luke Flowers
Danaye Tikue
Jack Spear
Jacob Calandruccio
Alvin Gaston
Charles Carpenter-Simms
Wesley Gallant
Najae Hamilton
Jack Brooder
Sean Granger
Matt Tybor
Brian Waller-Reitano
Landry Husereau
Nathan Gray
Gavin Marzouki
Brandon Esson
Jayden Campbell
Thomas Kuefler
Liam Murphy
Luke Harrington
Tanner Raymond
Paul Hanlon
Nick Fiumara
Aidan Coyne
Shane Knowlton Simard
Malcolm Mason