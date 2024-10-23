Advertisement

Dont'a Hightower Enjoying Working With Vinny DePalma So Far

Dont'a Hightower Enjoying Working With Vinny DePalma So Far

Dont'a Hightower recently expanded on his relationship with Vinny DePalma

 • Kevin Stone
Assessing BC's Potential ACC Fate At The Bye

Assessing BC's Potential ACC Fate At The Bye

Taking a look at BC's stance in the ACC as the Eagles hit the bye week

 • Kevin Stone
What Earl Grant, Donald Hand Jr. & Chas Kelley III Said During ACC Tip Off

What Earl Grant, Donald Hand Jr. & Chas Kelley III Said During ACC Tip Off

Full transcription of what the three of them had to say during their ACC Tip Off press conference

 • Kevin Stone
Bye Week Thoughts From Bill O'Brien

Bye Week Thoughts From Bill O'Brien

The Eagles have still had practice this week but there's been no media availability. I did get to watch about 45

 • Kevin Stone
2027 CM DB Jackson Tucker Talks BC Commitment With Rivals

2027 CM DB Jackson Tucker Talks BC Commitment With Rivals

BC gets its first 2027 commit from a local guy

 • Kevin Stone

Dont'a Hightower Enjoying Working With Vinny DePalma So Far

Dont'a Hightower Enjoying Working With Vinny DePalma So Far

Dont'a Hightower recently expanded on his relationship with Vinny DePalma

 • Kevin Stone
Assessing BC's Potential ACC Fate At The Bye

Assessing BC's Potential ACC Fate At The Bye

Taking a look at BC's stance in the ACC as the Eagles hit the bye week

 • Kevin Stone
What Earl Grant, Donald Hand Jr. & Chas Kelley III Said During ACC Tip Off

What Earl Grant, Donald Hand Jr. & Chas Kelley III Said During ACC Tip Off

Full transcription of what the three of them had to say during their ACC Tip Off press conference

 • Kevin Stone
Published Oct 23, 2024
Visitor List For Louisville Game
Kevin Stone  •  EagleAction
Staff Writer
Others making the trip that I couldn't find in the Rivals database:

Edward Skeffington II

DJ Biggins

Colby Loflin

Blake Charbouneau

Jacob Romanoswki (really hopes there's a relation there)

Corey Smith

Ben Pantera

Ryan Davis

Orion Saunders

Orion Fernandez

Tommy Mahoney

Jake Farley

Matt Eliason

Jackson Strand

Joshua Moore (I believe this is a Miami commit with a ton of offers - none from BC that I see - saw his graphic but I'm not positive so didn't want to post the wrong kid)

Jon Panagou

Jonah Richardson

Gavin Marzouki

Colt Downey

Dean Ruksnatis

Andy Quinn (OV...Sanders is an OV as well)

