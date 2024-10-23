Visitor List For Louisville Game

in other news
Dont'a Hightower Enjoying Working With Vinny DePalma So Far
Dont'a Hightower recently expanded on his relationship with Vinny DePalma
Assessing BC's Potential ACC Fate At The Bye
Taking a look at BC's stance in the ACC as the Eagles hit the bye week
What Earl Grant, Donald Hand Jr. & Chas Kelley III Said During ACC Tip Off
Full transcription of what the three of them had to say during their ACC Tip Off press conference
Bye Week Thoughts From Bill O'Brien
The Eagles have still had practice this week but there's been no media availability. I did get to watch about 45
2027 CM DB Jackson Tucker Talks BC Commitment With Rivals
BC gets its first 2027 commit from a local guy
in other news
Dont'a Hightower Enjoying Working With Vinny DePalma So Far
Dont'a Hightower recently expanded on his relationship with Vinny DePalma
Assessing BC's Potential ACC Fate At The Bye
Taking a look at BC's stance in the ACC as the Eagles hit the bye week
What Earl Grant, Donald Hand Jr. & Chas Kelley III Said During ACC Tip Off
Full transcription of what the three of them had to say during their ACC Tip Off press conference
Others making the trip that I couldn't find in the Rivals database:
Edward Skeffington II
DJ Biggins
Colby Loflin
Blake Charbouneau
Jacob Romanoswki (really hopes there's a relation there)
Corey Smith
Ben Pantera
Ryan Davis
Orion Saunders
Orion Fernandez
Tommy Mahoney
Jake Farley
Matt Eliason
Jackson Strand
Joshua Moore (I believe this is a Miami commit with a ton of offers - none from BC that I see - saw his graphic but I'm not positive so didn't want to post the wrong kid)
Jon Panagou
Jonah Richardson
Gavin Marzouki
Colt Downey
Dean Ruksnatis
Andy Quinn (OV...Sanders is an OV as well)
- TE
- WR
- WR
- CB
- RB
- TE
- WDE
- PRO
- OLB
- DT