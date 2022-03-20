Visit Gave Daugherty All the Reassurance He Needed
Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice defensive lineman Eryx Daughtery is fresh off a trip to Boston College and a commitment to the Eagles, and he spoke with Eagle Action on Sunday, just after his...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news