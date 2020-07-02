EagleAction - Versatile 6'5 receiver Shawn Munnerlyn breaks it down

Versatile 6'5 receiver Shawn Munnerlyn breaks it down
Columbus (Ohio) Independence wide receiver Shawn Munnerlyn is someone that Jeff Hafley was bound to know about.The 6'5, 200-pound receiver was a hometown prospect for Hafley when he was on the Buck...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news