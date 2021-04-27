EagleAction - Valecce Reunites With Steve Addazio at Colorado State

Former Boston College quarterback Matt Valecce is reuniting with his old coach and recruiter. The graduate transfer committed to Colorado State Monday night and will wrap up his college career with Steve Addazio, who brought him to Chestnut Hill in 2018.

Valecce still has three years of eligibility remaining.

The Mamaroneck, New York, native appeared in six games of the 2019 season after redshirting his freshman year. He competed for the backup role in training camp, however, that went to Dennis Grosel. Still, Valecce got on the field in garbage time and even completed three passes for 27 yards at No. 4 Clemson in the waning minutes of a 59-7 blowout.

The 6-foot-5 gunslinger didn’t make an appearance in 2020. Sam Johnson locked up the QB3 spot before the start of the year.

Valecce will join a CSU quarterback room that’s in need of some experience. Throughout spring ball, Addazio maintained that his staff is ready to hand dual-threat Todd Centeio the keys this coming fall, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. After that, though, the Rams’ four other signal callers have a combined five games of FBS experience. So Valecce will at least offer some familiarity at the position for Addazio and have a shot to secure the backup position.

Valecce is the fifth BC player to transfer to CSU since Addazio took over as the Rams’ head coach in December 2019. Most recently, defensive lineman Mike Ciaffoni made the move to Fort Collins. He followed in the footsteps of offensive linemen Elijah Johnson, Adam Korutz, and Cam Reddy.



