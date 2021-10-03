Upset Win Slips Through BC’s Fingers in Death Valley

CLEMSON, S.C. — Boston College was 11 yards away from snapping its 10-game losing streak to Clemson, the No. 25 Tigers’ 30-game home win streak and BC’s 20-game losing streak to AP Top 25 opponents. A mistimed snap, however, spoiled the Eagles chances Saturday night in Death Valley. With 53 seconds remaining in a sold-out Memorial Stadium, BC quarterback Dennis Grosel took his eyes off center Alec Lindstrom to look at the play clock. When it hit three seconds, the ball hit Grosel’s left hand. The redshirt senior couldn’t corral the shotgun snap, and it ricocheted backward. Grosel, a former Butler baseball preferred walk-on commit, failed to field the bouncing ball, and Clemson defensive end KJ Henry hopped on it for a game-sealing fumble recovery. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei kneeled down, and the Tigers celebrated a 19-13 Homecoming win, their second such victory over the Eagles in three years. Clemson’s offensive line was a pain point throughout the first four weeks of the season, so it was no surprise to see Tigers (3-2, 2-1 ACC) head coach Dabo Swinney move some pieces around this weekend. With Will Putnam out, center Matt Bockhorst shifted over to right guard, and Hunter Rayburn took over at center, while Marcus Tate lined up at left guard. The mixup worked for the Tigers, who came in 99th nationally in rushing offense but piled up 231 yards on the ground Saturday, including 162 in the first half. It was a three-pronged attack, courtesy of running backs Kobe Pace and Phil Mafah—both underclassmen—and Uiagalelei. On Clemson’s second series of the game, Uiagalelei froze BC (4-1, 0-1 ACC) on the zone-read. Linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley and safety Jaiden Woodbey both went for Uiagalelei, who handed the ball off to Pace. The sophomore rocketed through the line untouched and coasted for a 59-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

The Eagles responded with a scoring drive of their own. Grosel looked significantly more comfortable than he did during BC’s opening series. He found Trae Barry a couple times and then moved the chains on a 3rd-and-4 pass to fellow tight end Joey Luchetti. “We knew we were going to have an advantage in the tight end position against some of their linebackers and their safeties,” Grosel said. “They were great all night.” Running back Pat Garwo III followed things up with a 27-yard run that very nearly went for six had Garwo not been tripped up by Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. BC’s 10-play, 70-yard drive culminated in a 22-yard Connor Lytton kick: the first of two Eagles red zone field goals in the opening half. Missed opportunities were the story of the game for BC. The Eagles shot themselves in the foot with penalties. Again. In 2020, BC averaged 9.7 flags per game against AP Top 25 opponents. The Eagles had 10 infractions (notably, five false starts) Saturday, and three of them came on a drive late in the first quarter. “It was loud,” Hafley said. “It was really loud. As much as I thought we prepared for the noise, this is the first time in two years we’ve been in an environment like this.” Luckily for the Eagles, punter Grant Carlson—who leads in the ACC in punt average—boomed a 72-yard punt that rolled all the way to the Clemson four-yard line. It didn’t matter, though. Clemson drove the length of the field in just over five minutes. Uiagalelei powered through the Eagles' defense with a 14-yard run on a quarterback draw. He hooked up with wide receiver Joseph Ngata, who had a game-high 111 receiving yards, for a gain of 25. And then Mafah put BC safety Mike Palmer in the spin cycle en route to the BC seven-yard line. That’s where the Eagles stood tall, forcing the first of four BT Potter field goals. The second followed a Nolan Turner interception. Grosel’s pass intended for Eagles star wideout Zay Flowers was high. It bounced off Flowers’ hands and into the arms of the Tigers’ veteran safety. Except, once again, BC’s defense held, and Potter trotted out for a 40-yarder.

The Eagles were trailing, 13-3, with 7:07 left in the half. Like they did against Missouri the week before, Hafley and his staff opted for a 2-for-1 opportunity, ending the first half and starting the second with a score. Because the Eagles were getting the ball back to start the back half of play, they milked 6:48 of clock on what was their last drive of the second quarter. It was probably Grosel’s best series of the game. He sold a roughing the passer call, gave BC a fresh set of downs with a quarterback keeper and connected on his first three throws, one of which he fired to Travis Levy for a pickup of 19 before being decked to the turf.

