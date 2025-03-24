Updates From BC Pro Day

CHESTNUT HILL - Fish Field House was buzzing by 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday with local and national media on hand and representatives from all 32 NFL teams for Pro Day.

The 'main event' of sorts was supposed to be Donovan Ezeiruaku, but after making his case for first round selection with a stellar senior season and then an impressive showing at both the Reese's Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, nothing he could do for a few hours on Monday could have topped it.

Ozzy Trapilo is also going to go early on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and had a great showing in on-field drills, with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel watching intently. Eliot Wolf and others remembers of the staff were also on hand.

Guys that could have done quite well for themselves were Kam Arnold, Kye Robichaux, Dino Tomlin and Treshaun Ward. Kamari Morales caught the ball really well too with Grayson James throwing to him, Tomlin, old friend Taj Johnson and the backs. Johnson looked big and explosive while Tomlin showed off his speed. Both backs did their thing.

Arnold looked completely healthy and was good in everything. 40 and on-field drills especially. He's going to get a shot somewhere on Day 3, there's very little doubt in my mind.

Results for the vert, broad jump and bench press, as well as the 40 or three-cone are not made available to the media in a formal setting. I'll be trying to get them, but I've probably got a better chance of covering a Super Bowl this year for the Pats.

If you missed any of the videos from the on-field running and drills, or interviews with Donovan, Ozzy, Dree Kendall or Coach O'Brien, they're in the forum here.