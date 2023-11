Some of the wind is out of BC's sails with back-to-back losses, but the Eagles are still bowl bound.

Here's an updated look at the latest bowl projections for Boston College after last week's loss to Pittsburgh.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Boston College vs USF, Fenway Bowl

ESPN.com (Mark Schlabach): Boston College vs SMU, Fenway Bowl

ESPN.com (Kyle Bonagura): Boston College vs Southern Cal, Tony the Tiger Bowl

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Boston College vs UTSA, Fenway Bowl

McMurphy also projects hypothetical Vegas lines for his games and would have UTSA as a 9-point favorite in such a matchup.

Fox Sports (Bryan Fischer): Boston College vs Memphis, Fenway Bowl